Child tax credit: Non-tax filing parents can still get next month's payments

Low-income Americans who earn too little to have filed a 2020 or 2019 tax return are still eligible to receive monthly child tax credit payments, which begin in just over three weeks. Parents who qualify can use the IRS nonfilers tool to enroll for the upcoming monthly payments. The nonfilers portal is one of the new tools from the IRS for parents to manage their payment; two other tools help parents see if they're eligible for the money and opt-out of the monthly payments if they'd rather receive on lump sum next year.

The IRS "Non-Filer Sign-up Tool" is an updated version of the portal that helped nonfilers register to receive their stimulus checks. It allows families to update the IRS with the information necessary. A second tool, the Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant, lets you quickly see if you qualify for the monthly payments. And the Child Tax Credit Update Portal lets you verify your eligibility and opt out of the advance monthly payments.

The total that eligible families with qualifying children will receive for the expanded child tax credit depends on income, as well as the ages and number of dependents (we recommend calculating your total here). We'll explain what families can do and how to use the online platforms to get monthly payments and what getting the money now means for next year's tax return. This story was updated with new information.

Update your information using the IRS sign-up tool

The IRS launched its new online tool on June 14 to help families that don't normally file income tax returns to enroll in this year's child tax credit program. The tool isn't for families who already filed -- or plan to file -- their 2019 or 2020 income tax return. The IRS will use those tax returns to determine eligibility and disburse the coming payments to qualifying families.

The free "Non-filer Sign-up tool" is designed to allow the poorest families and those experiencing homelessness to register with their name, address and Social Security numbers. Individuals will be able to notify the IRS about any of their qualifying dependents and can provide their bank information for direct deposit of the payments once they start.

The tool has come under fire by some advocacy groups for not being easy to use. The IRS recommends using the portal on a laptop or desktop computer, not on a phone (the platform on mobile devices is not as easy to read). Users will also need an email address, filing status and other tax-related information, which isn't typically available for nonfilers. For now, it's only accessible in English and not multiple languages.

The IRS has guidance on how to fill out the form. The first step is to create an account with an email address. The next few steps require entering your information, including an address or bank account to receive payments. You'll also need to provide your adjusted gross income, or AGI, and sign the form electronically.

Who shouldn't use the new IRS tool?

The IRS says you shouldn't use the new nonfiler online tool if you already filed a 2020 income tax return or if your adjusted gross income, or AGI, exceeded $12,400 ($24,800 for a married couple). It also says you can't use the tool if your main home is outside the US, if you or your spouse can be claimed as dependents or if you are requesting an advance child tax credit for a child born in 2021 (however, you can use the tool if you need to claim a recovery rebate credit).

How can I unenroll from the monthly payments?

Americans may unenroll from the child tax credit program to receive a lump sum of the money during tax time next year. Parents, even those married but filing separately, may also opt-out individually to avoid payments that they aren't eligible for and will have to pay the IRS back.

You can unenroll at least three days before the first Thursday of each month. For the first payment, you must opt-out by June 28 for the July 15 payment. But the sooner you unenroll, the better because it can take up to seven days for your request to process.



Here's the schedule for unenrolling starting now. In September, you'll be able to re-enroll, the IRS said, if you change your mind.

Child tax credit unenrollment deadlines Unenrollment date Payment date June 28 July 15 Aug. 2 Aug. 13 Aug. 30 Sept. 15 Oct. 4 Oct. 15 Nov. 1 Nov. 15 Nov. 29 Dec. 15

Should parents opt-out of the child tax credit program to avoid paying the IRS next year?

The child tax credit payments are advances on next year's tax refund for eligible parents. You'll get half of the money over the course of seven payments in 2021 and 2022. But if you receive more money than what you're eligible for, you'll need to pay the IRS the difference based on your tax return when you file in 2022. However, there is a repayment protection program to help low-income families that may not be able to repay the extra money that was given. But if your adjusted gross income meets the child tax credit eligibility you likely won't have to repay unless you receive extra money.

On the other hand, if you opt-out of the program you can expect one lump sum of the child tax credit money with your tax refund.

Will there be other changes with the IRS tools for the child tax credit?



Yes, you can expect more updates from all three tools in the coming weeks. The IRS plans to add a Spanish version of the tools. You'll also be able to view tax credit payment history and update your tax status and mailing information.

