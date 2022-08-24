Child Tax Credit 2022: Are You Eligible for Money From Your State?

Since it's unlikely another enhanced child tax credit law will be passed into law, roughly 16 states are making plans to send families more money between this year and next. An attempt to include the child tax credit into the Inflation Reduction Act was quickly rejected with a vote of 97 to 1. Parents received their last monthly child tax credit payment in December and a final check after they filed their tax returns.

While there's no plan to reinstate the child tax credit payments at a federal level, there's a Republican Senate proposal that would send up to $350 per child and includes a work requirement. For now, it's up to the states to decide if they'll provide money to families in need. Out of the 16 states planning to enact a state child tax credit or offer deductions for households with children, only one of those states is pending governor approval.

Check below to see if your state is offering (or planning to offer) child tax credit relief, as well as eligibility requirements for your state. For more, see if your state is sending gas rebate checks or stimulus money in the form of inflation-relief checks or tax rebates.

Which states are looking to send child tax credit checks and considering tax deductions?

These are the current states planning to send child tax credit checks to families. Note that not all are fully refundable, which means you may need an income to receive the full amount owed to you.

California: Families who earn less than $25,000 are eligible to receive $1,000, either as a reduced state tax bill or refund. Those earning between $25,000 and $30,000 would receive a reduced credit. The credit is only available for children under age 6 and the family must qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit.

Colorado: Starting in January 2023, families with incomes of $75,000 or less ($85,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly) could get 5% to 30% of the federal credit for each qualifying child. This credit is only available for children under age 6.

Connecticut: Eligible families can now apply for a one-time tax rebate to receive $250 for each child under age 18. The rebate caps at $750 for three kids. Here's who qualifies (PDF): couples filing jointly who made $200,000 or less in 2021, single filers who earned $100,000 or less and heads of households who earned $160,000 or less.

Florida: Nearly 59,000 families in Florida will receive $450 per child, but it's unclear at this time who is eligible. Foster families can also receive this relief money.

Georgia: In response to its decision to ban abortion access in the state, Georgia will now let taxpayers claim their unborn fetuses as dependents on their tax returns. Taxpayers can get up to $3,000 for the 2022 tax year if they've got an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat between July 20 and Dec. 31.

Idaho: Families could be eligible to get $205 for each qualifying child with Idaho's nonrefundable child tax credit.

Maine: Resident taxpayers are eligible to claim $300 for each qualifying child and dependent under the dependent exemption tax credit. Qualifying children and dependents are the same as those who were claimed under the federal child tax credit.

Maryland: Those who make $6,000 or less could get a $500 refundable tax credit for each qualifying child, under a bill pending approval by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Massachusetts: Families are eligible to receive $180 for one dependent or $360 for multiple dependents. To qualify, dependents must be under 12 years old.

New Jersey: The newly passed New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program gives families with an income of $30,000 or less a refundable $500 tax credit for each child under 6 years old. Households earning up to $80,000 could qualify for $300.

New Mexico: Families could be eligible for $25 to $175 per qualifying child, depending on income, beginning in the 2023 tax year and continuing through the 2031 tax year.

New York: Eligible families can either claim 33% of the federal child tax credit and federal additional child tax credit for qualifying children or $100 for each qualifying child.

North Carolina: Taxpayers can receive a deduction of up to $2,500 for each qualifying child, depending on income and filing status.

Oklahoma: Households with an income less than $100,000 are eligible to get 5% of the federal child tax credit.

Rhode Island: Families could receive child tax credit rebates for up to $250 per child under age 18, maxing out at three kids. Eligibility caps at $100,000 income for a single filer household, or $200,000 for joint filers. These checks will be automatically issued to those who are eligible beginning in October.

Vermont: Households with an income less than $125,000 are eligible for $1,000 per child age 5 and younger.

