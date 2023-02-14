More than 31 million California residents have received Middle Class Tax Refunds since the state started issuing them in October 2022. The onetime payments were for as much as $1,050, depending on your filing status, adjusted gross income and whether you reported any dependents on your state tax return.



Initially, the Franchise Tax Board expected to wrap up disbursals by Jan. 14. But it amended that to Feb. 14 for recipients who changed their address since they last filed taxes.

Below, find out who qualified for an inflation relief check, how much they were for and what to do if you haven't received yours yet.

Who qualified for a California stimulus check payment?

California taxpayers who filed individually and made $250,000 or less were eligible for the Middle Class Tax Refund, as were couples who filed jointly and made no more than $500,000.



Individuals who earned more than $250,000 in 2020 and couples who made more than $500,000 combined were not eligible, nor was anyone claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.

In addition, you must have lived in the state of California for at least half of 2020, have filed your state tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, and still have been a California resident when payments were issued.

How much were the California stimulus payments?

The MCTR has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

Single taxpayers who earned less than $75,000 and couples who filed jointly and made less than $150,000 will receive $350 per taxpayer and another flat $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as $1,050 . This is the largest bracket, KCRA reported, representing more than 80% of beneficiaries.





per taxpayer and another flat if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as . This is the largest bracket, KCRA reported, representing more than 80% of beneficiaries. Individual filers who made between $75,000 and $125,000 -- and couples who earned between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with any children could receive $750.





per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with any children could receive Individual filers who earned between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earned between $250,000 and $500,000 would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.



How much of a tax rebate will I get? For married couples filing jointly Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $150,000 or less $1,050 $700 $150,001 to $250,000 $750 $500 $250,001 to $500,000 $600 $400 $500,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible For a head of household or qualifying widow(er) Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $150,000 or less $700 $350 $150,001 to $250,000 $500 $250 $250,001 to $500,000 $400 $200 $500,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible If you're filing individually Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $75,000 or less $700 $350 $75,001 to $125,000 $500 $250 $125,001 to $250,000 $400 $200 $250,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible



You can estimate your refund using the Franchise Tax Board website calculator.

When will I get my California stimulus check?

About 95% of MCTR payments were issued by the end of 2022, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Californians who received money from either round of Golden State Stimulus payments were the first to receive direct deposits, which should have arrived before Oct. 25, 2022.



The remainder of direct deposits were reportedly issued between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14, 2022.



If you changed your banking information since filing your 2021 tax return -- or never set up direct deposit in the first place-- you were likely issued a Money Network debit card instead of a deposit. Cards started going out on Dec. 17, 2022, and state officials said the last ones should have been received by Feb. 14, 2023.

Below is an estimated delivery schedule for various recipients.

Direct deposit Who Estimated delivery window GSS I or II direct deposit recipients Oct. 7 to Oct. 25, 2022 Non-GSS recipients who met direct deposit requirements Oct. 28 to Nov. 14, 2022

Debit cards Who Estimated delivery window GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with A-E Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with F-M Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with N-V Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with W-Z Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2022 Non-GSS recipients whose last name begins with A-L Dec. 5 to Dec. 17, 2022 Non-GSS recipients whose last name begins with M-Z Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022 Individuals who changed banking information since filing their 2020 state tax return Dec. 17, 2022, to Jan. 14, 2023 Individuals who changed address information since filing their 2020 state tax return Jan. 30 to Feb. 14, 2023

What if I didn't get my stimulus check?



If you believe you qualified for a Middle Class Tax Refund but didn't receive a payment, contact the Franchise Tax Board customer service line at 800-542-9332. It's open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



There is also an online chat option available at mctrpayment.com.



If you accidentally threw out a debit card or believe it was lost or stolen, you can call Money Network at 800-240-0223 and press 3 for "card replacement." The cards expire in April 2026, according to the Franchise Tax Board.