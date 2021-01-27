Tax return vs. tax refund: How they're different, what's changed this year

Angela Lang/CNET

A tax return and a tax refund. They sound similar and sometimes go together, but they're not the same. And this year, there are more nuances than ever, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus checks. So what's the difference between the two and what are the biggest changes you need to know about?

Tax season is just weeks away, but it's not too early to get your tax information prepared to send off to the IRS next month -- the agency won't begin accepting returns until Feb. 12. If you're one of the many people filing their taxes as soon as possible in order to get their refund quicker (and for millions of Americans this year, their missing stimulus checks and a possible third check), we applaud you.

We'll explain the details of each term below and everything you need to know about how tax refunds are different this year and how to find out if you're getting one. Also, once you file your tax return, here's how you can track the status of your refund.

What is a tax return?

A tax return is a form you file each year with the IRS that details your adjusted gross income (AGI), expenses and other financial information. Most of these details comes from your W-2 statement that your workplace provides you weeks in advance to file your taxes, but you might also have a 1099 or other form for recording your income.

Your tax return will include your gross income (which is different from your AGI), how much you've already paid into taxes (through your company's withholding or estimated taxes that you prepaid if you're self-employed) and other important information you'll need to file your taxes.

However, the tax return will also balance deductions for your kids, as well as how much you paid in student loan interest, healthcare coverage, Roth IRA contributions, home office expenses, business expenses, charitable donations and more.

You must file a tax return in order to get a refund. However, just because you file a return doesn't mean you'll get a tax refund.

What is a tax refund?

A tax refund is what's issued to you by the US Treasury if, in the previous year, you paid more in state or federal taxes than you needed to. For example, maybe your workplace withheld more money than was actually needed from your paycheck, or you're self-employed and wound up overpaying quarterly estimated taxes.

The government will reimburse you, or "return," the difference between what you paid and what you owed as a lump sum payment; in other words, your tax return. Also, any deductions on your taxes (see above) can also add to the amount you can expect to receive.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's different about tax refunds this year?

For your 2020 taxes (the ones you file in 2021), any missing stimulus money you claim from the first or second stimulus checks could also be included in your tax refund. To get that money, you'll have to file a Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return. Also, if you received a stimulus check last year, you won't be taxed on it or refunded less because the IRS doesn't consider it income.

Child tax credits could also help you receive more money on your tax refund this year or next -- especially if President Joe Biden's proposal for expanding the child tax credit becomes law. The plan would allow for families to claim up to $4,000 for a single child and $8,000 for two or more children under the age of 13. Right now, it currently allows families to claim up to a $2,000 credit for children under age 17.

Other changes for 2020 taxes include the standard deduction for single filers ($12,400) and married joint filers ($24,800) and deductions of up to $300 to qualifying charities.

How will I know if I'm getting a tax refund?

If you use tax filing software or service, you'll see a final estimate of how much you should receive after you file your tax return (including if you self-prepare). Once the IRS receives your return, they'll send you an email or a text message letting you know your final refund amount.

Then, after they accept your refund, that means your money is on the way to your bank account or mailbox. You can track your refund from the time you file your taxes until you receive your payment. Note that it can take anywhere from one to three weeks to get your refund back, assuming there are no errors found on your tax return.

For more tax information about your 2020 taxes, here's the deadline for filing your 2020 taxes, why you may have to file taxes this year, even if you usually don't and three reasons to sign up for direct deposit when you file your 2020 taxes.