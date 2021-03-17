Tax deadline could be extended to mid-May, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly planning to extend the deadline to file your taxes, giving you an extra month from April 15 until mid-May. The deadline could be May 15 or May 17, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday citing two unnamed IRS sources.

The report of extending the tax filing deadline follows the stimulus checks of up to $1,400 being mailed out this week after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill last week.

Read more: Taxes 2021: Everything new including stimulus payments and unemployment

Similarly, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year the IRS extended its tax filing deadline out to July 15, 2020.

Here's when your stimulus check could arrive in your bank account or if you're getting it sent by mail, and how to estimate your stimulus payment while you wait.

The IRS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Your tax questions answered in 3 minutes

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.