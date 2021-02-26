Tax Day 2021: Best last-minute deals and discounts for filing your taxes

If you're a last-minute filer, tax prep vendors have some deals to save you money, including free services, discounts, support for remote workers and even an Amazon gift card for referrals.

If your income situation is relatively simple and you don't exceed the income limit ($72,000 this year), you may be eligible to file online and for free. The IRS provides a list of free tax prep options and CNET has lots of information about how to file your taxes online. Read on for our roundup of deals and promotions to save money when you file your taxes in 2021. Find out why you may want to file earlier than usual this year.

TurboTax Free tax filing has always been an option if you don't mind doing the paperwork, but TurboTax is making it even easier with its W-2 import tool. If you have a simple return you can file for $0 with its Free Edition. Filing can be even quicker if you filed with it last year or have TurboTax import your info from other tax software.

H&R Block If your income situation is complicated (e.g., you're a freelancer, small business owner or if you have investments) you may need H&R Block's more in-depth online tax tools. Now take $20 off all of its premium filing plans. Only need to file a federal return? File with the H&R Block Basic tax software for only $20.

Jackson Hewitt Jackson Hewitt online tax filing is a great option for digital nomads who've been working remotely across state lines during the pandemic. For a low price of $49, you can file a federal return and an unlimited number of state returns. Just need a federal filing? It's only $25 at Jackson Hewitt.

TaxSlayer TaxSlayer's Classic plan covers most tax situations and includes its W-2 import tool. State filing is an additional $32 per state. Right now you can use code SLAYIT to get 35% off all of its premium tax plans, with price starting as low $11.05 for a federal return.

