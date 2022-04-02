Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he'll be releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from the US' Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months. According to the White House, the unprecedented withdrawal could lower gasoline prices between 10 to 35 cents a gallon in the coming weeks.

After record highs in early March, the cost of gas has continued to dip. The average price at the pump on Friday was about $4.22 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA, 2 cents lower than it was a week prior. But even that's well above the $3.62 average just a month ago.



And as demand increases with warmer weather, more price hikes are likely across the US.

Here's what you need to know about gasoline prices, including how they're affected by the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Ukraine crisis and other factors.

What's the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?



Managed by the Department of Energy, it's the nation's emergency oil stockpile. The reserve was established by President Gerald Ford after the 1973 oil crisis, when OPEC nations placed an embargo on the US because of its support for Israel.



At their peak in 2009, the Strategic Petroleum Reserves held more than 720 million barrels in four massive underground caverns in Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf of Mexico.

Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison

Biden released 50 million barrels in November 2021 and then the United States and other members of the International Energy Agency released 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves in early March.



On Thursday, Biden announced the US would release another 180 million barrels over the next six months to offset higher prices and limited supply. That'll bring the stockpile down to less than 390 million barrels, its lowest level in four decades.

But insiders say it won't move the needle much: Mike Sommers, CEO of industry trade organization the American Petroleum Institute, said the withdrawal "is far from a long-term solution."

"It will lower the oil price a little and encourage more demand," Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Texas oil company Pioneer Natural Resources, told The New York Times. "But it is still a Band-Aid on a significant shortfall of supply."

What else is the government doing to lower gas prices?

The White House is also pressuring US oil companies to increase drilling and production. In Thursday's announcement, the administration criticized energy concerns for "sitting on" more than 12 million acres of federal land and 9,000 approved production permits.



Biden said he'd like companies to face fines if they leave wells leased from public lands unused.

There's also the option of getting energy products from other sources. The US has been working at improving relations with Venezuela, which has been banned from selling oil to the US since 2018, and is negotiating another nuclear nonproliferation treaty with Iran, which would bring Iranian oil back onto the market.

Separately, Connecticut, Maryland and Georgia have suspended state gas taxes to help consumers, and at least 20 other states are considering similar moves. A bill in Congress would pause the federal fuel tax, though it faces stiff competition.

Will gas start rising again?



Fuel prices hit a record high of $4.33 on March 11 and have tapered down since then. But they're still $1.35 more than they were a year ago.

California continues to lead the nation at nearly $5.88 per gallon, with Nevada and Hawaii having crossed the $5 threshold, as well.

Getty Images

Analysts say drivers should expect another uptick as companies switch to summer blends of gasoline. In the warmer-weather months, gasoline is reformulated to prevent excessive evaporation. More expensive to refine and distribute, these summer blends can cost 25 to 75 cents more than winter blends.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires stations to sell 100% summer-blend gasoline through Sept. 15. That, along with the war in Ukraine, more people returning to the office and other ongoing factors, will impact everything from trucking costs to Uber prices.

What's made gas so expensive?

The price of gas is inextricably linked to the cost of crude oil, which it's refined from. Every $10 increase in the cost of a barrel of crude adds almost a quarter to the price of a gallon at the pump.

As part of ongoing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports. Even though the US doesn't import much crude from Russia, oil is traded on a global market. Any ripple affects prices all over the world.

Zeng Hui/Getty Images

The US Energy Information Administration predicts Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, will stay above $100 for the remainder of 2022.

But Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at energy analysis firm DTN, says the situation in Ukraine isn't the sole cause of inflated fuel prices.

Demand for gas plummeted during the pandemic, causing oil producers to put the brakes on production. Even though demand is nearing pre-pandemic levels, OPEC nations, US oil companies and other producers are still gun-shy about increasing production.

"We've had a supply-and-demand imbalance for a while," Vincent said. "And it will remain, regardless of whether this conflict goes away," he said.

How can consumers save at the gas station?



There's not much we can do to change the price of gas, but drivers can cut down on unessential trips and shop around for the best price, even crossing state lines if it's not inconvenient.

Apps like Gas Guru scan for the best gas prices in your region. Others, like FuelLog, track your car's gas mileage and can help determine if it's getting decent fuel economy. In addition, many gas station chains have loyalty programs, and credit cards have rewards programs that give cash back for gas purchases.

DTN's Vincent advises against hoarding gas or other extreme measures but encourages budgeting more for gas. High energy prices have been a major contributor to inflation for a while, he said, and won't be going away immediately.

"When the cost of crude rises, prices at the pump tend to reflect it very quickly," he said. "But gas prices tend to linger higher longer even when crude falls."