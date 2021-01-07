Stimulus status: Tips to track your $600 check online with Get My Payment tool

Sarah Tew/CNET

Where's your stimulus payment? Good question. The status of your second stimulus check may not be completely simple or straightforward. The IRS has only eight days left to send as many of the $600 stimulus checks out as possible to qualified people (note that some stimulus eligibility rules have changed). The rush has reportedly caused some problems with people receiving their checks. And what happens if your payment doesn't make the Jan. 15 deadline that's written into the stimulus bill?

Let's start with one thing you can do -- see what the IRS says about your second stimulus check -- and then we'll tackle the rest, including key things you'll need to know before you use the Get My Payment tool and what an error message might mean (trust us, it helps). The free status tracking app can tell you:

Key things to know before using the Get My Payment tool



The payment-tracking tool, called Get My Payment, opened up again on Jan. 4. Here's some helpful information:

The IRS updates its status tracking information once a day, overnight.

If you try to access the tool during a busy period, you may wait in a queue before you can enter your information.



You'll need to plug in your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, date of birth, street address and ZIP or postal code -- so have those handy.

The portal may show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled, the payment method ( direct deposit



The IRS is sending payments on a schedule

You should receive a letter after the IRS issues your payment, with information on the amount you received and how you received it.

After using the IRS tracker, you could also sign up for a free service from the post office that tells you exactly when your stimulus check will arrive in the mail.

Do you get an error message using Get My Payment?



When the IRS rolled out the tool last spring, you might have seen confusing messages when using the status app. To help explain the messages, the IRS created an FAQ to explain common status messages. In our early checks this time around, we also received a few confusing messages.

You may see confusing messages if the tool can't determine your eligibility, for example, if your payment status isn't available or if a lot of people are trying to access the tool. Here are some initial reasons why Get My Payment may not be able to track your payment status, though the IRS has since said it's improved its tool.

Can you use Get My Payment to set up direct deposit?



For the first checks, you could use the Get My Payment tool to give the IRS your banking information to have your check sent via direct deposit. According to the IRS' FAQ, for the second check, the answer is no. "Your payment information cannot be changed. If you don't get a payment and you are eligible to receive one, it may be claimed on your 2020 tax return as the Recovery Rebate Credit."

For the second checks, the IRS said it is using banking information it gathered from your 2019 tax return, from the now-closed Non-Filers tool if you used it prior to Dec. 22, 2020, or from a federal agency that issued benefits to you, such as the Social Security Administration.

We've asked the US Treasury and IRS for additional clarification.

See when your stimulus check arrives in the mail, for free

If your second stimulus check is going to arrive in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that can notify you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and can alert you when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

Keep that IRS letter confirming your second payment was sent

With the first check, the IRS sent mail to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment to confirm delivery. The letter contained information on when and how the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check. The IRS said it is sending a letter for the second checks as well. Hold on to the letter in case you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later.

