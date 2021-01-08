Stimulus status: Follow these tips to track your $600 check with the Get My Payment tool

Sarah Tew/CNET

Haven't received your stimulus payment yet? Unfortunately, the status of your second stimulus check may not be as simple or straightforward as you'd think. The IRS now has only a week left to send out as many of the $600 stimulus checks as possible to qualified people (note that some stimulus eligibility rules have changed). The rush has reportedly caused some problems with people receiving their checks. And what happens if your payment doesn't make the Jan. 15 deadline?

The free status tracking app can tell you some helpful pieces of information about your second stimulus check, like whether your $600 stimulus check money will arrive through direct-deposit, paper checks or EIP card and when it's being sent. (Here's how to track your mailed check to your house.)

It can also tell you how much money you can expect (you can compare that stimulus total with our calculator here), and if there are any issues that might be holding up your check's delivery. But there are sometimes confusing errors messages you might see. We'll tell you what they mean.

Important things to know before you use the Get My Payment tool



The payment-tracking tool, called Get My Payment, requires a bit of decoding:

The IRS updates its status tracking information once a day, overnight.

If you try to access the tool during a busy period, you may wait in a queue before you can enter your information.



You'll need to plug in your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, date of birth, street address and ZIP or postal code -- so have those handy.

The portal may show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled, the payment method ( direct deposit



The IRS is sending payments on a schedule

You should receive a letter after the IRS issues your payment, with information on the amount you received and how you received it.

After using the IRS tracker, you could also sign up for a free service from the post office that tells you exactly when your stimulus check will arrive in the mail.

Are you getting an error message when using Get My Payment?



When the IRS rolled out the tool last spring, you might have seen confusing messages when using the status app. To help explain the messages, the IRS created an FAQ to explain common status messages. In our early checks this time around, we also received a few confusing messages.

You may see an error if the tool can't determine your eligibility -- or if you're completely ineligible -- if your payment status isn't available, or if a lot of people are trying to access the tool at once. Here are some initial reasons why Get My Payment may not be able to track your payment status, though the IRS has since said it's improved its tool.

Can I set up direct deposit with Get My Payment?



For the first checks, you could use the Get My Payment tool to give the IRS your banking information to have your check sent via direct deposit. According to the IRS' FAQ, for the second check, the answer is no. "Your payment information cannot be changed. If you don't get a payment and you are eligible to receive one, it may be claimed on your 2020 tax return as the Recovery Rebate Credit."

For the second checks, the IRS said it is using banking information it gathered from your 2019 tax return, from the now-closed Non-Filers tool if you used it prior to Dec. 22, 2020, or from a federal agency that issued benefits to you, such as the Social Security Administration.

We've asked the US Treasury and IRS for additional clarification.

It's free to see when your stimulus check arrives in the mail

If your second stimulus check is going to arrive in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that can notify you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and can alert you when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

Don't lose the IRS letter confirming your second payment was sent

With the first check, the IRS sent mail to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment to confirm delivery. The letter contained information on when and how the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check. The IRS said it is sending a letter for the second checks as well. Hold on to the letter in case you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later.

For more information, here's everything to know about a second stimulus check, including when the next IRS checks could potentially get sent and who might qualify for more money.