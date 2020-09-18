Stimulus package updates: Why another bill is still possible and what might be in it

Sarah Tew/CNET

How close is Washington to a new economic relief bill, after weeks of negotiations that have run hot and cold on Capitol Hill? There's certainly a stirring of hope, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planning to keep the House of Representatives in session until lawmakers reach a deal, and President Donald Trump on Wednesday urging Republican holdouts to accept a larger bill.

"Some of the Republicans disagree, but I think I can convince them to go along with that," Trump said. "I think it's going to happen. It's very important."

Another potential impact on reigniting talks is a $2 trillion proposal released Tuesday from the House Problem Solvers Caucus that pulls ideas from previous stimulus proposals to create a framework for renewed negotiations. It includes a second round of stimulus checks, additional unemployment aid and small business assistance.

When and if a new coronavirus relief package is signed into law -- whether before or after the Nov. 3 election -- here are all the pieces of funding it could contain that could benefit the economy and you. And here are six top things to know about stimulus checks. This story is updated often.

As much as $1,200 apiece in a second stimulus check

The fate of a second stimulus payment is currently tied up with package negotiations, although it's also been suggested that President Donald Trump could sign an executive action to funnel more aid into the economy, potentially including another direct payment.

Enhanced unemployment pay for millions of job seekers

A stop-gap measure for the federal government to fund $300 a week in enhanced unemployment pay only lasts six weeks and is already ending in some states.

A major point of contention in the debate, Democrats want a new bill to provide $600 per week on top of states' benefit just like the CARES Act did in March. Republicans want to slim the figure to $300. The Problem Solvers proposal puts the figure at $450 for eight weeks, with an increase afterward.

Money for schools to battle the coronavirus on campus

Funding to pay for hygiene protocols, testing and other accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic are top priorities on both sides of the aisle to help mitigate the virus' spread among students and faculty.

As some schools opened through August, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows a 16% increase in cases among children, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3.

Employee tax credits to help businesses retain staff

A program administered by the IRS already exists designed to give employers a tax break for keeping employees on the payroll, through the end of 2020. A new bill could extend or enhance the program into 2021.

Payroll Protection Program to assist small businesses

Intended to help you retain your job, the Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll -- people who might have otherwise have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Extended eviction ban and potential rental assistance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an obscure health law to suspend evictions through Dec. 13, as long as renters complete the necessary paperwork.

Without eviction protections, it's been estimated that up to 40 million people across 17 million households could lose their homes if the economy doesn't recover before the latest protections lapse.

Funding to help the USPS cope with election season

Both Democrats and Republicans have advanced bills with an eye to help fund a US Postal Service in crisis ahead of an election in which up to 80 million people are expected to vote by mail.

The House of Representatives' bill passed but hasn't been picked up by the Senate. The Senate's "skinny" bill didn't clear its chamber.

Protection for businesses from some coronavirus lawsuits

Liability protection is high on the agenda for Republican lawmakers. Introduced in the Republicans' HEALS Act proposal, the measure would place a limit on lawsuits levied against employers, schools and health care providers in relation to coronavirus exposure, with exceptions made for gross negligence.

With the stimulus bill still undecided, follow along for the most up-to-date news on where negotiations stand.