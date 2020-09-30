Stimulus package talks: New House bill is on the table. Here's who it could help

Sarah Tew/CNET

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have resumed talks on the outlines of another coronavirus stimulus relief package, now speaking daily to find common ground on an agreement.

"We're in a negotiation, Pelosi said on MSNBC on Tuesday, "And hopefully we'll come to a bipartisan agreement that will remove all doubt that the legislation will pass and be signed by the President."

In parallel to the negotiations, the Democratic-led House of Representatives has also prepared a $2.2 trillion revision to its Heroes Act that would include a second stimulus check of up to $1,200 for qualifying Americans, renews unemployment benefits, small business loans and airline aid. The House could vote on the $2.2 trillion bill this week, Politico reported, if talks fall apart. The original Democratic-backed Heroes Act carried a larger $3.4 trillion price tag.

As much as $1,200 per American with a second stimulus check

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have settled on the need for a second direct payment of up to $1,200 per eligible American adult and additional money for dependents (find out who counts as a dependent, and how old you have to be to qualify for a check of your own).

The new House bill -- which Democrats are referring to as an "updated version of The Heroes Act" -- includes similar provisions for stimulus checks as the March CARES Act and expands who counts as a dependent, following the requirements set out in the Heroes Act. The new bill would send $500 to any dependent the tax payer can claim as a dependent, regardless of age, according to the new bill ("the number of dependents of the taxpayer for such taxable year.")

Funding for airline industry to prevent layoffs

Payroll protections included in the CARES Act will expire on Oct. 1, and airlines are threatening to lay off thousands of workers after that point. The new House bill would extend the payroll support program to the airline industry to prevent mass layoffs.

Enhanced unemployment pay for millions of job hunters

A stop-gap measure for the federal government to fund $300 a week in enhanced unemployment pay was scheduled to run six weeks and is already ending in some states.

A major point of contention in the debate, Democrats want a new bill to provide $600 per week on top of states' benefit just like the CARES Act did in March. Republicans want to slim the figure to $300. The Problem Solvers proposal puts the figure at $450 for eight weeks, with an increase afterward. The new House bill includes $600 for unemployment benefits through January 2021.

Payroll Protection Program to aid small businesses

Intended to help employers keep workers on the payroll, the Paycheck Protection Program in the CARES Act provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll -- people who might have otherwise have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Under the revised Heroes Act, the plan would include the restaurant industry, independent live venue operators and airlines.

Employee tax credits to help businesses keep staff



A program administered by the IRS already exists designed to give employers a tax break for keeping employees on the payroll, through the end of 2020. The new House bill renews the tax credits to encourage employers to keep workers on payroll.

Extended eviction ban and potential rental assistance



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an obscure health law to suspend evictions through Dec. 13, as long as renters complete the necessary paperwork.

Without eviction protections, it's been estimated that up to 40 million people across 17 million households could lose their homes if the economy doesn't recover before the latest protections lapse. The new House proposal includes eviction protections as well as financial support for residential rental property owners to compensate for reductions in rent payments.

Protection for businesses from certain coronavirus lawsuits



Liability protection is high on the agenda for Republican lawmakers. Introduced in the Republicans' HEALS Act proposal, the measure would place a limit on lawsuits levied against employers, schools and health care providers in relation to coronavirus exposure, with exceptions made for gross negligence.

Funding to help the USPS handle election season



Both Democrats and Republicans have advanced bills with an eye to help fund a US Postal Service in crisis ahead of an election in which up to 80 million people are expected to vote by mail. The new House bill includes additional funding for the USPS. The House of Representatives previously passed a USPS bill that was not picked up by the Senate. The Senate's "skinny" bill didn't clear its chamber.

Money to improve election security

The pandemic is expected to create a surge of mail-in ballots during the Nov. 3 US presidential election, and many have expressed concerns over how the USPS will handle this. The government hasn't seen evidence of a coordinated effort to commit mail-in voting fraud. But the new House bill comes with funding to ensure election security.

Money for schools to fight the coronavirus on campus



Funding to pay for hygiene protocols, testing and other accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic are top priorities on both sides of the aisle to help mitigate the virus' spread among students and faculty. The new House bill includes money specifically for schools.

As some schools opened through August, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows a 14% increase in cases among children in the previous two weeks, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24.