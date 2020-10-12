Stimulus package negotiations on the knife's edge: Today's update for a deal

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite meeting daily for weeks, Democratic and White House negotiators are still seeking a deal on a new economic stimulus package. "I don't think it is dead at all," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday. "I think if we could get this thing settled on the Democrat side, we will get it settled on the Republican side," he added, stressing that negotiations will continue this week.

The two sides remain about $4 billion apart, following the latest $1.8 trillion offer from the administration. Yet, there's sharp opposition toward the package from both sides of the aisle. With the presidential election just three weeks away and the nation's capital fixated on the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, negotiators have an uphill battle to reach a deal prior to Nov. 3.

Democrats are looking for a $2.2 trillion bill, which the Republican-led Senate would be unlikely to pass, despite assurances from Kudlow that they would "go along with it."

The stimulus bill would include a new direct payment of up to $1,200 per person and a change in eligibility rules for dependents that could yield more money for families. (Here are the biggest stimulus check takeaways to know.)

Read on for more clarity on the twists and turns of stimulus talks. We update this story often.

What's this about a standalone bill backed by $130B?

As a way to get get around the negotiation gridlock, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday urged Congress to divert $130 billion in unused money from the payroll protection program that was part the CARES Act. It would fund new financial assistance for small businesses or the airline industry. (That isn't enough to fund stimulus checks.)

It's unlikely such a move would pass the House of Representatives, since Pelosi has rejected a standalone bill in the absence of assurances there will also be a larger stimulus proposal. She has also expressed doubt about Trump's ability to use executive orders for additional relief funding.

"No. No. He can't do this by executive order," she said Oct. 5. "He can't do the money without the Congress of the United States. The power of the purse begins in the House."

On Aug. 8, Trump signed an executive order and three memoranda in a short-term attempt to slow evictions, extend unemployment benefits to a lesser degree and defer payroll taxes. There's been no development after Trump suggested on Sept. 4 that his administration might consider another executive action to bypass Congress.

Didn't Trump stop stimulus talks last week?



President Donald Trump -- while being treated with a powerful steroid known to have side effects, after being hospitalized with COVID-19 -- told his team on Oct. 6 to stop negotiating on a new deal. He directed Congress instead to pass a standalone bill for another round of $1,200 checks and renew payroll assistance for the airlines and other industries. By Oct. 9, he was encouraging negotiators to "go big" on a new stimulus bill.

According to Trump on Oct. 6, his belief that a deal on a stimulus package wouldn't be reached in the short time left and desire to quickly confirm Supreme Court associate justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, led to the decision. Barrett's confirmation hearing began Oct. 12.

When could a new relief bill pass?



With just a few weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Congress is running out of time to pass additional aid.

If talks fizzle before Nov. 3, Pelosi has said that Congress could pick up the thread on another economic rescue package following the election. But with talks currently ongoing, we've suggested five possible dates, both before and after the November election. These are speculative only. If a bill does pass, here's how quickly we think the IRS could send a second stimulus check.

When could a stand-alone stimulus bill or package pass? House votes Senate votes President signs Oct. 26

Oct. 27 Oct. 28 Nov. 9 Nov. 10 Nov. 11 Nov. 16 Nov. 17 Nov. 18 Nov. 23 Nov. 24 Nov. 25 Feb. 1, 2021 Feb. 2, 2021 Feb. 3, 2021

Didn't the House pass a new stimulus bill? What's the story?

On Oct. 1, the House of Representatives passed a revised Heroes Act that includes a second stimulus check and additional benefits such as enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans. The new House bill, endorsed primarily by Democrats, has little chance of advancing through the Republican-controlled Senate, though.

According to Pelosi, the vote on the revised Heroes bill was independent of ongoing negotiations with Mnuchin. If Pelosi and Mnuchin do agree on a new proposal, a new bill would need to be separately drafted and voted on in both the House and Senate before being signed into law. The total cost of the package and funding allocations like a child tax credit have remained chief sticking points.

Why did the House vote on Heroes 2.0 if talks are continuing?

The vote is thought to provide cover for House Democrats as they campaign without a new relief bill, much as the Senate did earlier in September for Republican members with its $650 billion skinny bill. Like the skinny Senate bill, this new House proposal has little chance of advancing in the other chamber.

What areas do Democrats and Republicans agree on?

Proposals from both sides include another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements, among topics like aid for airlines, enhanced unemployment insurance and extending the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.

So what happens now?



The situation is still in flux. For now, we wait to see if there are any developments. Anything could still happen.

