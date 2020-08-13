Stimulus package: 5 top reasons we think it could still happen

Sarah Tew/CNET

As the week draws to a close, Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse over another coronavirus relief bill. The latest from Washington is that talks might not resume until September, leaving millions of Americans' financial future in purgatory during the COVID-19 economic crisis. First-time jobless claims totaled 963,000 last week, dipping only marginally below 1 million claims for the first time since March.

Despite a renewed willingness to seek common ground, the two sides have yet to formally meet this week. Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg Chief Washington correspondent on Bloomberg Television, said that talks are currently "back-channeled" as negotiators try to agree on how much the relief package should be. Cirilli noted that aids for the two sides have been talking on the phone.

During a Wednesday interview on Fox Business, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there's room for compromise if the Democrats are willing to be "reasonable." Democrats maintain they've been proposing a fair deal, only to be met with uncompromising Republicans.

"When commentators say to me, 'Why can't you resolve your difference?' Because we are miles apart," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC.

Even though the future of the next stimulus package seems murky, the bill isn't dead. Here are five reasons why the stimulus package could still happen. This story updates frequently as the news develops.

No. 1: Both sides want to reboot stalled talks

Although talks on the next stimulus package collapsed last week, both Republicans and Democrats have expressed the desire to come back to negotiations.

"My point to the Democrats and the Republicans [is], let's do this," Mnuchin said Wednesday.

On the other side, in light of talks possibly halting until next month, Pelosi has said, "I hope not. People will die."

Again, no official talks have happened this week.

When could the stimulus bill pass?

When could the stimulus bill pass?

Aug. 24

Aug. 25

Aug. 26



Aug. 31

Sept. 1

Sept. 2



Sept. 8

Sept. 9

Sept. 10

Sept. 14 Sept. 15 Sept. 16

No. 2: Trump's executive actions don't cover every proposal

So far, the president's orders (technically, one order and three memorandums) only seek to cover a $400 maximum unemployment benefit, examine eviction protections, defer student loan payments and enact a payroll tax cut. Trump's executive actions skip over many areas that could have been addressed in a bipartisan stimulus package, however.

In addition to only providing temporary relief, the orders leave out specifics that Schumer says are necessary during the coronavirus pandemic:

Testing, tracing and treatment of COVID-19

Money needed to safely reopen schools and provide PPE (personal protective equipment)

Food assistance

Aid for local and state governments

Money ensuring that elections can be safely carried out

Money to keep post offices open for elections

On the Republican side, McConnell has said repeatedly that liability protection for businesses and schools must also be part of an agreement, which the orders didn't touch.

No. 3: The executive orders could take weeks to implement



Trump's order regarding a $400-maximum unemployment benefit. Federal funds will only cover $300 and states are expected to chip in the remaining $100. Governors of cash-strapped states struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic are already pushing back. Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the benefits order "laughable." California Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated that matching the proposed unemployment benefits would cost California around $700 million per week, which would require deep program cuts.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said federal help will only take about "two weeks," but labor experts have said that Americans could be waiting upward of a month before seeing a check.

The methods in which Trump wants to fund his orders could actually cause more delays. Trump is unilaterally seeking to use leftover or unspent FEMA funds -- ahead of what experts say will be an active hurricane season -- to pay unemployment benefits.

In addition, if Trump's orders are challenged in court, legal action could further delay relief aid to Americans. Because the Constitution gives Congress control over federal spending, Trump may not have the legal authority to issue binding executive orders about how money should be spent during the coronavirus pandemic.

On top of the wait time for Americans to get federal unemployment benefits, the funding could also run out in about a month and a half, according to labor department officials.

No. 4: The orders could be a dead end

In addition to lacking a definitive stance on relief aid, as well as measures for testing, tracing and treating the coronavirus, the orders signed by Trump don't officially renew a moratorium on evictions. Instead, they leave the decision to address evictions in the hands of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield. There's also no official direction about providing financial assistance to renters, leaving that up to Mnuchin and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

The respective memoranda regarding student loan deferral only extend previous deadlines. And for payroll tax cuts, Schumer said that the directives could leave individuals and businesses with a larger bill to pay in a few months.

No. 5: Politicians need a win heading into the election

The election season is well underway, and November is quickly approaching. As such, 470 seats in the US Congress -- 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats -- are up for election.

Trump, McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are all looking to be reelected this fall. And incumbents are aware that their constituents are watching their every move in regards to the stimulus package negotiations. With votes on the line, pushing through a working stimulus package could help ensure another term in office.

