Stimulus Checks: Which States are Sending Tax Rebates to Residents?

As inflation continues to soar and motorists feel the pinch at the pump, states across the country are looking for ways to ease the economic hit. Some have paused the state gas tax, but others are taking another route to put money back in people's pockets and are digging into revenue surpluses from 2021 to give back some of what residents have paid in.

California, most notably, will soon send "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 to about 23 million residents, thanks to a budget compromise reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday that includes a $17 billion relief package.

Other states have launched or are considering similar disbursals.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 20201 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021.

Even as Americans battle runaway inflation, it's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But here are the states have enacted or are considering relief checks for their residents.

California

Thanks to wrangling between Gov. Newsom and state lawmakers, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks as high as $1,050. The payments, which are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, will go out as direct deposits or debit cards by 2023, the Sacramento Bee reported.

How much residents receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.



Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could earn as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year -- and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.



Individual filers who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 aren't eligible for the payments.

Colorado

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 will get a check for $750, while joint filers will get $1,500 in tax rebates.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney signed a bill in April approving $300 stimulus checks to residents who have filed their 2020 tax returns.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in March authorizing rebates to taxpayers who have filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers can receive $250, with head of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Hawaii

Residents who earned under $100,000 in 2021 will get a $300 tax rebate this year. Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 will receive $100.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater.

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging lawmakers to send taxpayers an additional $225 in addition to the $125 payments already going out through Indiana's automatic taxpayer refund law. "Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said in a statement in June, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Maine

Residents who have filed their 2021 state tax return are eligible for a $850 tax refund check. Checks are expected to start arriving in mid-July.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz's plan includes an income tax rebate of $1,000 for individuals earning less than $165,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $275,000.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy has backed issuing $100 checks to about a million lower-income families. State Sen. Edward Durr has proposed a $500 Give It Back tax credit to families earning less than $250,000.

New Mexico

The state is providing $250 rebate checks for individuals who earn up to $75,000 and $500 for married couples with income up to $150,000.

New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a property-tax rebate program that would benefit 2.5 million homeowners, according to Bloomberg News. Specific dollar amounts have not been disclosed.

Virginia

Virginians will receive one-time checks for $250, with married couples who file together getting $500.

Will there be another federal stimulus check?

Anything is possible, but analysts say not to count on it -- especially since another cash infusion could fuel further inflation.

"Overall, there is no great solution to the inflation problem," Michael Hayes, a professor of public policy at Rutgers University, told The Hill. "Another round of stimulus checks, even if targeted to the lowest income group, would only provide short-term relief at the risk of mid-term/long-term problems."