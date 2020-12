Stimulus checks: We mapped out some dates your next payment could potentially arrive

Sarah Tew/CNET

A growing number of Senators and Representatives on both sides of the aisle are urging colleagues to send a second stimulus check now, either as part of a larger economic rescue proposal as on its own. "Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults," Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Monday. "This is what we have to do today."

In the few weeks left in 2020, Congress is also working to renew a collection of benefits set to expire right after Christmas if the House and Senate don't act. If Congress does approve a second direct payment this year along with other aid, you mostly likely won't see your money until 2021, even though the IRS is expected to start sending out payments according to priority groups shortly after getting the green light from Congress.

Note that some people may get a bigger payment, while others may see a smaller payment or may not be eligible for stimulus money.

We've mapped out when a check could come, based on the payment group you're in, and spell out four key issues you should know right now. We've also built a stimulus calculator so you can generate an estimate for your future payment amount. This story updates often.

When will Congress vote on a new stimulus bill?

That's up on the air. The House and Senate could vote on more aid by Friday, when an extension to this year's federal budget runs out. Or they could push a vote to next week, before Christmas. "Surely we can come together and provide this relief before we break for the Christmas holiday," said Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday.

While another stimulus check is still on the table for this year, we show that possibility in Scenario 1 in the chart below.

After President-elect Joe Biden becomes US president on Jan. 20, the new administration could try again for a larger bill that could include another direct payment, if Congress doesn't act in 2020. That would mean a check would likely go out in February at the earliest. See the chart below for possible dates. (Here are separate stimulus measures Biden could take if there's no stimulus bill by inauguration).

How long could it take the IRS to begin sending checks?

In August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would take about a week from the time that another direct payment is approved to the time the IRS could process the first batch.

"I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," Mnuchin said then.

If a check doesn't arrive until 2021, there will be a new Treasury secretary -- it isn't clear if a transition of power would cause a delay in sending out money. Biden has selected Janet Yellen, the previous chair of the US Federal Reserve, for the Treasury position, though she would need to be confirmed by the Senate before taking office.

Even if the checks were to go out faster the second time by following the existing IRS protocol from the first payment, that doesn't necessarily mean your stimulus money would arrive a week after a bill went live. The following section explains more.

On which date could I expect my second stimulus check to arrive?

Here's one stimulus check truth of many: Not everyone will get a payment at the same time. With the first check, the IRS divided stimulus payments into three main groups depending on the form in which you received the money. We explain more in the next section.

In the chart below, these speculative dates show when you might see a payment. The second scenario is possible if the House and Senate are called back to vote and the session officially extended. We also sketched out two timelines if a bill becomes law after Biden's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 to give you an idea of how long you might have to wait.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Dec. 21

Feb. 1 March 1 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec. 22

Feb. 2 March 2 April 6 President signs Dec. 23

Feb. 3 March 3 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Jan. 4

Week of Feb. 8 Week of March 8 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan. 11

Week of Feb. 16 (Feb. 15 is President's Day) Week of March 15 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent Week of Feb. 8

Week of March 15 Week of April 12 Week of May 10

Direct deposit, EIP card, paper check and you

The three groups you see above are just the beginning. They represent the IRS' staggered timeline for sending out payments with the first stimulus check. We dive more into the five stimulus check payment priority groups here.