Stimulus checks: We mapped out some dates your next payment could actually arrive

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prominent voices on both sides of the aisle have called on negotiators to authorize a second stimulus check. But the likelihood of another payment being approved before the end of the year grows dimmer by the day. Instead, it's more likely that a second stimulus check would arrive in early 2021, despite a chorus of voices that would prefer to include a payment for $600 or $1,200.

The bottom line is that there's still hope for another direct payment that has eluded Americans since May. Meanwhile, a number of benefits are set to expire this month if Congress doesn't act fast, a fact that emphasizes passing a smaller, short-term bill instead of a more sweeping package that contains a second stimulus check and more.

With that in mind, we looked at the calendar and mapped out some potential dates another check could pass with a bill and start to head your way, based on your particular payment group. The point is to give you an idea of what you could expect now, with the understanding that the date Congress approves another stimulus check for any amount is a moving target.

Read on for everything we know right now. This story updates frequently as new information develops in Washington.

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

When will Congress vote on a new stimulus bill?

The House of Representatives and Senate could vote on more aid by Friday, when an extension to this year's federal budget runs out. Or they could push a vote to next week, before Christmas. "Surely we can come together and provide this relief before we break for the Christmas holiday," said Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday.

However, a stimulus check is looking less plausible this year. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney reportedly floated the idea of adding another stimulus check to the current bill proposal amongst other party members, who rejected the higher cost the funding would bring, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Just in case, we show the possibility of a 2020 check in Scenario 1 in the chart below.

After President-elect Joe Biden gets inaugurated on Jan. 20, the new administration could try again for a larger bill that could include another direct payment, if Congress doesn't act in 2020. That would mean a check would likely go out in February at the earliest. See the chart below for possible dates. (Here are separate stimulus measures Biden could take if there's no stimulus bill by inauguration).

Read more: How big will your next stimulus check be? Calculate your estimate

Sarah Tew/CNET

How long before the IRS can begin sending checks, once approved?

In August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would take about a week from the time that another direct payment is approved to the time the IRS could process the first batch.

"I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," Mnuchin said then.

If a check doesn't arrive until 2021, there will be a new Treasury secretary -- it isn't clear if a transition of power would cause a delay in sending out money. Biden has selected Janet Yellen, the previous chair of the US Federal Reserve, for the Treasury position, though she would need to be confirmed by the Senate before taking office.

Even if the checks were to go out faster the second time by following the existing IRS protocol from the first payment, that doesn't necessarily mean your stimulus money would arrive a week after a bill went live. The following section explains more.

On which date could I expect my second stimulus check to arrive?

Here's one stimulus check truth of many: Not everyone will get a payment at the same time. With the first check, the IRS divided stimulus payments into three main groups depending on the form in which you received the money.

In the chart below, these speculative dates show when you might see a payment. The second scenario is possible if the House and Senate are called back to vote and the session officially extended. We also sketched out two timelines if a bill becomes law after Biden becomes president Jan. 20 to give you an idea of how long you might have to wait.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Dec 21

Feb 1 March 1 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec 22

Feb 2 March 2 April 6 President signs Dec 23

Feb 3 March 3 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Jan 4

Week of Feb 8 Week of March 8 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan 11

Week of Feb 16 (Feb 15 is Presidents Day) Week of March 15 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent Week of Feb 8

Week of March 15 Week of April 12 Week of May 10

Direct deposit, EIP card, paper check and you

The IRS sent out the first stimulus payment on a staggered timeline to different groups of people depending on how they were being paid: by direct deposit, paper check or EIP card. We dive more into the five stimulus check payment priority groups here.