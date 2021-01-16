Stimulus checks: Delivery update, income limit, payment rights, deadline, third check timing

Sarah Tew/CNET

By the end of Friday, Jan. 15, the IRS and Treasury Department stopped automatically sending stimulus payments to bank accounts and mailboxes. If you qualify for a $600 stimulus check (which really could be larger,) but haven't received it yet, does that mean you missed your window? And what's going on with a possible third stimulus check? We'll answer those questions, along with what you need to do to claim any missing stimulus money for the first or second payments you are owed as a "credit" once tax-filing season starts Feb. 12.

We'll also dig into what you can do if your check is affected by one of the common issues that could delay your stimulus money, explain why you should check the status of your stimulus payment, go over your payment rights and even explain how to set up an IRS trace if your stimulus money is lost in transit. If you're curious, here is what happens if you got too much money from the IRS.

A third round of stimulus checks could be close behind. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden introduced a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include a new stimulus payment for up to $1,400. Here are all the details you need. This story has been updated with new information.

The IRS stopped delivering $600 stimulus checks -- for now

Second stimulus check payments had a Jan. 15 cutoff as part of December's bill authorizing the money. As a result, there are now two phases for stimulus checks going out -- those that arrived before the deadline, and those that have to be reconciled from here on out.



Can I still get my $600 second stimulus payment?



You haven't missed your opportunity to get your second stimulus payment, though at this point it's more likely to come bundled together with your tax return. If you don't get your second check shortly after Jan. 15 (it could take a few days in the mail,) eligible individuals will have to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021. Feb. 12 is the first day you can file. The later you file taxes, the longer it might take to get your second stimulus check. If you got a notice saying the money was sent, and you never got it, you may need to set up a trace with the IRS.

You can track your stimulus money two ways

If you're missing your first check and waiting for your second, there are two things you can do to get some visibility into what's going on. The first is to use the IRS' free online Get My Payment tool. The online application can show if there's an issue that's delaying your second stimulus payment delivery. Make sure you read our tips on how to use it, since it isn't always completely straightforward.

The second method, which is specifically for people who are getting physical checks and EIP cards, is to sign up for a free USPS service that scans your mail and lets you know when it's coming. That takes the guesswork out of the whole operation.

Third stimulus check: Will it be for $1,400, $2,000 or some other amount?



On Jan. 14, Biden outlined a stimulus package proposal and backed a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per adult. This is clearly less than the $2,000 last-ditch effort in late December and discussed earlier this month.

Biden's proposal isn't a given, and the $1,400 he's suggesting now could be wildly different from the final dollar amount that passes. We just don't know. That figure, and any changes to stimulus check qualifications, would be points of negotiation and debate among the new Congress. Remember that President Donald Trump called for $2,000 checks, but negotiators settled at a $600 maximum, so we'll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, here are all the ways you could get more money with a third stimulus check.

If I have a problem with my stimulus payment, can I call the IRS?

When the IRS facilitated sending the first stimulus checks, it sent a letter with phone numbers to call if you ran into trouble. The agency also staffed up call center representatives. That's not the case this time around. Instead, the IRS wants you to claim your missing money using the Rebate Recovery Credit as part of your 2020 taxes and use online tools. It tells you not to call. Here's how to contact the IRS about a missing stimulus check.

Rules for dependents changed in the second check and could change in the third



The second stimulus check gave households a $100 raise on the amount given child dependents, a flat rate of $600. Compared to the first direct payment, this is an increase from $500 per child dependent 16 years or younger. There is no cap on the number of children 17 and under who would contribute the household's total.

A third check could potentially change stimulus eligibility again, but expanding the definition to dependents of all ages, according to Biden's stimulus plan. (Here's who the IRS considers an adult for stimulus checks.)

If you don't file taxes, there are some things to know

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. However, if you didn't get your stimulus money and didn't use the nonfilers tool by Nov. 21, you'll now need to file some tax forms during tax season in order to get your money.

You have rights when it comes to your stimulus check

For example, did you know that the IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income, and therefore won't tax your stimulus checks in 2020 or 2021? What about repayments if you qualify for a lower amount this time around? What if you didn't get your full payment -- do you have a right to claim it?

In addition, some rules have changed in the second check when it comes to who can garnish your stimulus money, and more. Here are all your stimulus check rights.

These groups of people may have slightly different qualifications and rules to know



When it comes to stimulus checks, small details and exceptions can be confusing. While some situations are easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible, how much money you might receive and if there's anything extra you have to do to claim your money.

