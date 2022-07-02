Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.

New Mexico is one of them: Many New Mexicans are getting a second stimulus check next week. Single filers in New Mexico with an income of $75,000 or less on their 2021 tax return qualify for a $250 payout, while married couples filing jointly and making less than $150,000 qualify for a $500 rebate payment. Taxpayers who chose direct deposit will see the funds next week, according to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, while others should receive them in the weeks to come. An initial round of stimulus payments came to New Mexicans in June, and another is scheduled for distribution in August.

Below are the states sending out tax rebate payments to residents this year. For more about the economy, check out the latest on gas tax holidays, learn how to save money around the house and find out whether a recession is in the cards.

California inflation relief check

Thanks to wrangling between Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks as high as $1,050. The payments, which are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, will go out as direct deposits or debit cards by 2023, the Sacramento Bee reported.

How much residents receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.



Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could earn as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year -- and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.

Individual filers who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 aren't eligible for the payments.

Colorado cash-back check

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 will get a check for $750 by September, while joint filers will get $1,500. Filers who received an extension and file by the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

Delaware rebate payment

Gov. John Carney signed a bill in April approving $300 stimulus checks to residents who filed their 2020 tax returns. If you filed jointly, each person receives one of the payments, which started going out in May.

Georgia tax refund payment

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in March authorizing rebates to taxpayers who have filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers can receive $250, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Partial-year residents or individuals who owe income tax, delinquent child support or other payments may receive a smaller rebate. More information is available at the Georgia Department of Revenue website.

Hawaii tax rebate check

Residents who earned under $100,000 in 2021 will get a $300 tax rebate this year, with dependents eligible for the rebate, as well. Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 will receive $100.



According to the state Department of Taxation, payments could begin being processed in late August.

Idaho tax rebate

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater.

Checks started going out in March but you can review the status of your rebate online.

Indiana tax refund

Starting in May, payments of $125 started going out to all residents regardless of income as a result of Indiana's automatic taxpayer refund law, but Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging lawmakers to send taxpayers an additional $225.

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said in a statement in June, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Maine relief check

Maine taxpayers with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 and who have filed their 2021 state tax returns are eligible for an $850 direct relief payment. Couples filing jointly will receive a single payment of $1,700.

Checks are expected to arrive before mid-July.

Minnesota frontline worker pay

Certain frontline workers will receive a one-time payment of $750, with applications being accepted through July 22.



Gov. Tim Walz has also called for a special session of the legislature to pass a proposed income tax rebate of $1,000 for individual filers earning less than $165,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $275,000.

New Jersey tax rebate

Gov. Phil Murphy has already signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. He has also supported payments to taxpayers who use a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number, which would include nonresident and resident aliens and their families.



In June, Murphy announced a plan to provide more than $2 billion in rebates to approximately 2 million New Jersey households. The plan would offer as much as $1,500 to families who pay property tax, but also benefit renters.

New Mexico rebate check

The state is automatically issuing $250 rebate checks in July for individual filers who earn up to $75,000 and $500 for married couples with income up to $150,000 on their 2021 returns.

Many residents already received an initial payment in June, with a final stimulus check coming in August.

New York property tax rebate

In June, about 3 million New York homeowners received a property-tax rebate, with checks totaling $100 or more per household.



Those who qualify will automatically be sent a check by early July, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Virginia tax rebate

Virginians will receive one-time checks for $250, with married couples who file together getting $500.

Will there be another federal stimulus check?

Anything is possible, but analysts say not to count on it -- especially since another cash infusion could fuel further inflation.

"Overall, there is no great solution to the inflation problem," Michael Hayes, a professor of public policy at Rutgers University, told The Hill. "Another round of stimulus checks, even if targeted to the lowest income group, would only provide short-term relief at the risk of mid-term/long-term problems."