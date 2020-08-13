Stimulus check requirements: How your eligibility could change with a new relief bill

Sarah Tew/CNET

Will you qualify for a second stimulus check this year? The answer depends more on whether talks for another rescue package resume -- here's why we think they will -- than on how the president's executive actions signed over the weekend could interfere.

Both sides of the aisle have signaled a willingness to start talking again, but there is no scheduled date as of yet.

"My point to the Democrats and the Republicans: let's do this," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Fox Business Wednesday, a key White House negotiator.

If a bill is passed, it's possible there could be changes made to who qualifies, which means an opportunity for families to get more stimulus money as a whole. Below, we present everything we know about who might qualify to get a second stimulus check under each dueling plan, should a final bill be passed -- read on to see if that could be you. This story updates often with new developments.

Who might receive a stimulus check if the HEALS Act is passed?

There may be continued discussions over stimulus relief in the coming weeks. If the HEALS Act becomes law, it would largely replicate the payment eligibility set out in the earlier CARES Act, with a new allowance for dependents:

A single US resident with an adjusted gross income, or AGI, less than $99,000

A head of a household earning under $146,500

A couple filing jointly without children and earning less than $198,000

A dependent of any age



Under the CARES Act, the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger; college students under 24 years old weren't eligible to receive a check. The Republican proposal would exclude people in prison and people who recently died from qualifying for a check. The bill would also prohibit creditors and banks from seizing the payment to pay debts.

The Heroes Act's framework for stimulus check requirements



The Democratic proposal offers broader eligibility parameters in the Heroes Act, which was advanced by the House of Representatives on May 15. Although Senate Republicans and the president oppose the plan, we can look to this bill to see the Democratic position on the upper limits of who might qualify in a broad proposal:

Individuals who made less than $99,000 according to the adjusted gross income from their 2018 or 2019 taxes (whichever was most recently filed)

College students, dependents over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents

Families of up to five people, for a cap of $6,000 per family

SSDI recipients

People who aren't US citizens but do file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number

Here's who did not get a stimulus check under the CARES Act



Under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded from receiving the first payment:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress reach an agreement on the eligibility requirements?

Right now, the timeline for continued discussions remains up in the air. While talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stopped last week, the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. If talks resume and they reach an agreement soon, the House of Representatives and Senate could still hold votes on the bill later in August. After the sides reach an agreement, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

And while we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea when a check could be sent, if a new bill passes.

