Stimulus check qualifications: Will you get the new $1,200 payment? What you need to know

Congressional Republicans and Democrats are far apart on many of the details of the next stimulus package, but they do agree on one thing: Both parties want to send you a second stimulus payment for up to $1,200 per person. But that doesn't automatically mean you'll qualify for the full amount -- or any at all.

On the Republican side, the proposed HEALS Act, the frontrunner proposal, largely sticks to the guidelines set out for the first stimulus check, with $1,200 earmarked for individuals and $500 for dependents. The Republican plan does adjust some requirements, however, and of course we don't know how their proposal could change before it becomes law.

President Donald Trump emphasized the two parties are just at the starting point: "The Democrats come with their needs and asks, and the Republicans go with theirs. So we'll be discussing it," Trump said on Tuesday.

Here's what we know now about who would qualify based on annual taxable income, citizenship, age, marital status and the number of claimed dependents. Check back frequently for new updates.

Who could get a second stimulus check under the HEALS Act?

The Senate Republicans' HEALS Act would follow the payment guidelines set out in the CARES Act, with a new adjustment for dependents.

"[The bill] includes just a few people that were unintentionally left out of the last one. Mostly dependents, college and adults, that are somebody else's dependents," said Sen. Chuck Grassley on Monday.

Here's who would qualify for a HEALS Act payment:

A single US resident with an adjusted gross income less than $99,000.

Head of a household earning under $146,500.

Couple filing jointly without children and earning less than $198,000.

A dependent of any age.



In the CARES Act, the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger and college students under 24 were not eligible to receive a check. The Senate proposal would exclude those in prison and who recently died from qualifying for a check. The bill would also prohibit creditors and banks from seizing the payment to pay debts.

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check under the Democrats' plan?



The broadest eligibility parameters suggested so far come from the Heroes Act, which was proposed by the House of Representatives on May 15. Although it has been fiercely opposed by Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump, we can look to this bill to help frame the conversation about the upper limits of who might qualify for a broad proposal:

Individuals who made less than $99,000 according to the adjusted gross income from their 2018 or 2019 taxes (whichever was most recently filed).

College students, dependents over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

Families of up to five people.

SSDI recipients.

People who aren't US citizens and do file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number.

Who didn't receive a first stimulus check under the CARES Act?



These groups did not meet the requirements for the first payment:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income above $99,000.

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24.

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

When will the eligibility requirements be known?

Now that the Senate has made its proposal, with the White House's involvement, negotiations with House Democrats can begin. After the sides reach an agreement, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

And while we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea what Congress' deadline is and when a check could be sent.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.