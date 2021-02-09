Stimulus check qualifications: What might change for a third check

Sarah Tew/CNET

A third stimulus payment of up to $1,400 to eligible Americans is looking more likely by the day. However, it remains to be seen who would -- and would not -- qualify for the next stimulus payment as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue proposal. While Senators are now jury members at the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump (how to stream the trial live), members of the House, White House officials and economists are currently debating whether to target the next stimulus check to people under a lower income threshold than the previous payments.

At this point, we do know quite a bit about which groups would be eligible under Biden's plan for the third stimulus check, including possible changes for dependents and families with mixed US citizenship. The biggest question mark is the upper income limit for the next check, which could change eligibility in more ways than one, if it is approved. We'll go over what you should know about the potential new requirements. But it's also important to understand how factors like your adjusted gross income, age, marital status and tax status could affect things, plus specific rules and exceptions for nonfilers and some people in child support situations.

Being aware of these past and future stimulus check qualifications will help determine whether the IRS has sent the correct payment for you and your dependents, or if you still need to claim your full amount from the IRS or potentially even file a payment trace. In the future, it'll help you understand if you should expect a third stimulus check and how your total may be affected. This story was recently updated.

If Congress lowers the income cap to qualify for a third check, fewer people could get a payment

The latest Democratic proposal (PDF) would drop the income limit for individuals and families to qualify for a full stimulus payment. Here's the income limit to qualify for the full amount under this plan, based on your AGI.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Single taxpayer Less than $75,000 $100,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $150,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $200,000 or more

With a $1,400 stimulus check using the proposed reduced income cap, the lower cap would exclude individuals and families who would have qualified using the first and second check formula. That single taxpayer who would have qualified for a full $1,400 payment with an AGI of $75,000 using the original formula would be disqualified for a payment at $78,000 using the proposed lower cap.

According to economist Claudia Sahm, the decreased cap would exclude millions of people who qualified for the second $600 payment. "Lowering the income threshold for the $1,400 check from $75,000 to $50,000 per adult would cut out 40 million people, millions of whom need it and would spend it," Sahm wrote on Monday.

Another way Congress could leave out higher-wage earners from a payment would be to increase the rate you phase out of a payment. If Congress did raise the rate with the third check, those with a larger income would phase out of a payment sooner than with the rate used to calculate the first two payments.

Would dependents be qualified for up to $1,400 in stimulus money this time?

With the second stimulus check, each child dependent -- age 16 and younger -- added $600 apiece to the household payment. There was no cap on how many children you could claim for a payment. That total increased the amount per child from $500 in the first check, even as the per-adult maximum decreased.

The new proposal would send $1,4000 to dependents with the third round of payments.

More dependents could qualify overall

Biden's proposal would open up eligibility requirements to both child and adult dependents. Dependents over age 16 didn't qualify for the first and second checks, but a change here would make college students, older adult relatives and people of any age with certain disabilities entitled to receive money as part of the household total.

That change, if it were to happen, would include roughly 13.5 million adult dependents who weren't counted before, according to the People's Policy Project.

Here's who could potentially qualify for a third stimulus check, if the proposal is approved and a bill is signed into law.

Third stimulus check: Proposed qualifications Qualifying group What's proposed Individuals An AGI of less than $100,000 to qualify for any payment amount Head of household An AGI of less than $150,000 to qualify for any payment amount Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $200,000 to qualify for any payment amount Dependents of all ages $1,400 apiece, no cap -- but only if guardians make under the above limits Families with mixed US citizenship Provided they meet other qualifications US citizens living abroad Yes, same as first two checks Citizens of US territories Yes, same as first two checks, with payments handled by each territory SSDI and other tax nonfilers Yes, but may require an extra step to claim (more below) Incarcerated people Initially excluded by IRS interpretation, but now included by court order People who owe child support Excluded under CARES, but included in second check Disqualified groups Not covered by law

Non-US citizens "Resident aliens" are not included Noncitizens who pay taxes Possibly, depending on "mixed-status" rules (more below)

Eligibility requirements for 'mixed-status' families could change again for the third check

In the $900 billion stimulus package from December, a US citizen and noncitizen spouse were both eligible for a payment as long both had Social Security numbers. This has been referred to as a "mixed-status" household when it comes to citizenship. Households with mixed US citizenship were left out of the first check.

Biden's proposal would include all mixed-status households where just one member has a Social Security number for a third stimulus check, potentially including families with citizen children and noncitizen parents.

It's unclear if these previously excluded groups would receive the maximum amount. As we saw with the second stimulus check, dramatic changes can and do happen in the final moments of negotiation.

In the CARES Act from March, households with a person who wasn't a US citizen weren't eligible to receive a stimulus check, even if one spouse and a child were US citizens.

Noncitizens were not eligible for first two checks, but that could change



The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for a first stimulus payment. While other proposals would have expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they're classified as a resident or nonresident alien, this group of people was excluded in the final bill text that authorized a second stimulus check as well.

Biden has proposed expanding the qualifications to include all mixed-status families -- where at least one member has a Social Security number -- for a third check. However, on Feb. 4, the Senate passed an amendment blocking stimulus payments from undocumented immigrants. (This has no impact on eligibility for mixed-status families.) While the amendment isn't binding, it seems unlikely that senators will change their position now that they're on the record, according to The Hill.

Overdue child support and a third stimulus check: What we know so far



If you owed child support, your first stimulus payment could have been taken for arrears (the amount you owed). With the second check, those who owed child support didn't have their payment garnished to cover past-due payments. It's unlikely we'll see the third stimulus check walk this back.

However, one exception seems to be for people who are missing payments of any amount and need to claim the stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit in their taxes. The protection from garnishment laid out in the second check doesn't extend to catch-up payments made in the Recovery Rebate Credit, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent government agency that works with the IRS. That means that all or part of stimulus money received this way could potentially be seized to pay outstanding debts -- the Taxpayer Advocate Service is urging the IRS to keep rebate credits intact.

People who are imprisoned are qualified to get a stimulus check according to the current law

After months of back and forth, the IRS was ordered by a federal judge to send the first stimulus checks to people who are incarcerated. They are not excluded from the new law, which means eligibility for this group currently stands. It's unclear if there will be any more details in the third stimulus check bill, though this is more likely to continue as a matter of interpretation, as it is now.

If you're an older adult or retired, this could affect your next stimulus payment

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act and will be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension and if you're part of the SSI or SSDI program (more below) will affect if you receive a second payment.

The third stimulus check could make older adult dependents eligible to receive more money on behalf of the household. Here's how to determine if you qualify for your own stimulus check or count as a dependent.

Nonfilers still qualify for stimulus checks, but they have to take an additional step and file taxes this year



With the second payment, the IRS will use your 2019 tax returns to determine eligibility. Nonfilers, who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019, may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. And this group will qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance

If you still haven't received a first or second check even though you were eligible, you can claim it on your taxes in 2021 as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

People who receive SSI or SSDI are usually qualified for a stimulus payment

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI programs qualified for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients can file next year to request a payment for themselves and their dependents.

In the December bill, these recipients again qualified to receive payments, along with Railroad Retirement Board and Veterans Administration beneficiaries. It's likely that these qualifications would remain the same with a third check, if one is approved.

How your taxes and stimulus payment eligibility are connected

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly related. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is your AGI, which determines how much of the total amount you could receive. The same will hold true with a third stimulus check. Unknown is if Congress will use your 2019 tax information to determine our payment or look at your 2020 tax returns to set your check amount.

For more information, here are the top things to know about stimulus checks today, everything you need to understand about stimulus checks and your taxes and what's happening with a third stimulus check now.