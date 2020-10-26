Stimulus check qualifications could change with the second payment. Here's what to look for

Angela Lang/CNET

It's unclear when a second stimulus check will arrive to Americans, but we do expect that a new economic relief package could be bigger for individuals and their dependents than the first stimulus payment. We also know that the bill currently under negotiation could propose to change at least one requirement.

And a court ruling may dictate how the IRS applies the law to another group of people.

Either way, eligibility factors for a second payment are expected to take into account your yearly income, tax status, the age of people in your household and whether you receive or collect child support. These are complex topics that have a lot of exceptions and requirements. We're going to walk you through what we know so far.

The new proposed rules could favor some families over others

Three separate proposals have changed the language concerning your dependents and how much money you could see in a final check if you claim them on your taxes. Two of these earlier proposals would add $500 for each dependent, regardless of the person's age.

The White House's Oct. 9 offer seeks to largely keep the definition of a dependent restricted to "children" as defined in the bill, but it raises the value to $1,000, which would still net many families more money. The first stimulus check, approved in March, added $500 per each child under 17 years old. But unless your dependents fell into a different category, children 17 and older and adult dependents, like a parent, were passed over.

The first proposal would benefit families with older dependents, while the second benefits younger families. We'll show you how to calculate your estimated total here.

A court ruling could decide that people who are incarcerated will possibly get a second check -- and a first

A class-action lawsuit in California could make a change to who gets a stimulus check. Specifically, up to 2 million people who are incarcerated may be able to claim their checks if this ruling holds -- or family members may be able to claim the checks on the individuals' behalf.

Here's who could qualify for a second stimulus payment



It's likely that if a second stimulus check is approved, it'll follow many of the guidelines from the CARES Act that governed the first check in March. But it will probably also draw some changes from the revised Heroes Act (put forth by House Democrats) and HEALS Act (put forth by Republicans). Neither of those proposals is law.

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be covered by the final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000 (Same as CARES) Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500 (Same as CARES) Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000 (Same as CARES) Dependents of any age No limit (HEALS proposal; up to 3 in Heroes) US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Likely, with payments handled by each territory's tax authority (CARES) SSDI and tax nonfilers Likely, but with an extra step to file (more below) Uncertain status Could be set by court ruling Incarcerated people Excluded under CARES Act through IRS interpretation, judge overturned Disqualified group Unlikely to be covered by the final bill Noncitizens who pay taxes Proposed in Heroes Act, unlikely to pass in Senate People who owe child support Included in Heroes proposal, but excluded under CARES

What happens if you share custody of a child or owe child support?

Due to a specific rule, if you and the other parent of your child dependent alternate years claiming your child on your tax return, you may both be entitled to receive $500 more in your first stimulus check, and in the second if that rule doesn't change.

If you owe child support, your stimulus money may be garnished for arrears (the amount you owe).

The role taxes could play in your stimulus check eligibility



For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is adjusted gross income, or AGI, which determines how much of the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples you could receive if you meet the other requirements.

Our stimulus check calculator can show you how much money you could potentially expect from a second check, based on your most recent tax filing. Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

As an older or retired adult, can I expect a stimulus check?

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act, and would likely be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension, if you're part of the SSDI program (more below) and whether the IRS considers you a dependent will likely affect your chances of receiving a second payment.

What should I do if I didn't file a federal tax return in 2018 or 2019?



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance. See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, non-filers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their payment. (If you still haven't received a first check even though you were eligible, the IRS has extended its deadline to use its Non-Filers tool through Nov. 21.) The IRS is also reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall into this category but who haven't requested their payment.

I receive SSDI: Can I still get another payment?



Those who are part of the Social Security Disability Insurance program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

What about US citizens living abroad, or citizens of a US territory?

You may still be eligible for a stimulus check, but the rules are different. Here's what you need to know.

Who wasn't able to receive the first check?



From the payment authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

People who owe child support

People who are incarcerated -- this is now under legal review (see above).

People who died since the previous tax filing. (Their families may not collect on their behalf and are expected to return the payment.)

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.