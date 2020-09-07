Stimulus check money: You and your family could get more than $1,200 with a new payment

Angela Lang/CNET

A second stimulus check for eligible Americans may still be a possibility in 2020. A new stimulus check has bipartisan support from the House of Representatives, Senate and White House, but how much might you be getting paid?

Talks to finalize another economic rescue package may restart once the Senate returns from a month-long recess on Sept. 8. Senate Republicans are expected to present a $500 billion "skinny bill" worth half of their original $1 trillion HEALS Act proposal. The draft of the skinny bill doesn't incorporate another round of direct payments for the American people and isn't expected to pass in the House, but it could prompt further negotiation on different legislation. Alternatively, an executive order to send stimulus payments without approval from Congress is a rising possibility.

By calculating factors such as income and looking at the number of dependents you have, we can delve into how much you and your family could get paid. Read on for more details. We update this story often.

Will you receive the full $1,200 payment? How to calculate

Calculating how much stimulus money you and your family could get isn't at all straightforward. But we'll help you estimate the amount you could receive, in two ways. The $1,200 figure is based on guidelines from the last stimulus bill and two proposals, and uses your adjusted gross income, or AGI and a set of rules to determine the total you could personally expect.

But there are also allowances for your whole family, including up to $2,400 if you file jointly with your spouse, as well as more money for dependents. In the first stimulus check, only dependents aged 16 or younger could qualify for an extra $500 each toward the family total. There's bipartisan support to include more people this time, which means you could potentially receive more in a second check than in the first. Here's everything we know about possible qualifications for another direct payment.

We lay out some potential scenarios below, based on our stimulus check calculator, which you can also use to see a more specific estimate for your particular situation.

Stimulus check calculations

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Scenario 5 Filing status Single Head of household Married Married Married 2018 or 2019 tax AGI $75,000 $90,000 $100,000 $100,000 $200,000 Dependents under 17 (CARES Act) 0 1 2 2 2 Dependents over 17 (HEALS Act) 0 0 0 2 0 Estimated check amount $1,200 $1,700 $3,400 $4,400 $900

Maximum money your family could expect in a second check



Depending on how negotiations shake out, the total amount your family may get could change. Here's a look at the caps put in place to give you an idea of what government leaders are thinking.

CARES Act: With the CARES Act from March, there was no limit to the number of children who could count as dependents, as long as they were under 17 and claimed by the taxpayer on the tax return, according to the Tax Foundation. Each dependent would garner the taxpayer $500. Theoretically, a family in which two adults and six children under 17 were eligible for the full amount could receive $5,400.

HEALS Act: Similar to the CARES Act, the HEALS Act put forth by Republicans doesn't mention a cap on the amount a family may receive. The difference is that it doesn't limit dependents to those under 17 to qualify for the $500 payment.

Heroes Act: The Heroes Act, put together by the Democratic-led House and which has never been taken up or vetoed by the Senate, would place a cap of $6,000 for households of five or more. Essentially, it proposes $1,200 for each adult and dependent, with a maximum of three dependents per family.

How the IRS could send your stimulus payment

While there's no official plan yet, it's likely that receiving this second stimulus check would work much like it did the first time around.

Direct deposit: If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and included direct-deposit banking information, it's likely you can receive your check as a direct deposit. Even if you didn't file your direct deposit information with the IRS during tax season, you should still be able to opt in. If you asked for an extension on your taxes, you can still file them before the Oct. 15, 2020, deadline and choose to share your direct deposit information with the IRS. If another round of stimulus payments is authorized, the IRS is likely to reopen the online tool it used for the first round and let you log your information then.

A paper check in the mail: If you don't register your banking details with the IRS, you'll likely receive a paper check in the mail, which you can deposit or cash. If you've recently moved, make sure to file your change-of-address paperwork. The IRS will use your last known address, which could hold up delivery of your check or otherwise cause a delay.

EIP card: Under the CARES Act, about 4 million people were also sent money in the form of a prepaid economic impact payment card, which you can spend like cash. The cards came in plain, unmarked envelopes.

