Stimulus check money: $1,200 payment could still head your way in 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

Democrats and Republicans are not expected to resume talks on another stimulus package until after the Republican National Convention concludes Thursday. If and when negotiations begin anew, both sides are likely to agree that the next bill should include a second stimulus check. But who would qualify, and what's the total monetary amount you and your family could get?

There are a lot of factors in play, from the total size of a new stimulus act -- if it passes -- to the specific details that could net your family more money overall than with the first round of checks. For example, revising any rule from the CARES Act passed in March, like the proposal to make more dependents eligible, could have a domino effect on how much you might be able to get. Remember, the $1,200 amount from March is the upper limit, and a complex set of rules would once again determine the percentage you'd be able to receive, either as an individual or family.

We've calculated some possible scenarios to give you an idea, and lay out the maximum you might be able to get with a new check, based on what we know of the current proposals and on the first stimulus payment. Read on for more details. We update this story frequently as news develops.

Could you get the whole $1,200? How to start calculating

The Senate's HEALS Act from July proposed an upper limit of $1,200 per qualified person, but that doesn't mean you'd get it all. Your tax filing status -- specifically your adjusted gross income, or AGI -- is the biggest factor in determining how much stimulus money you could receive. Let's say you're personally eligible for the full $1,200 (read up more on income limit qualifications here), but what about the rest of your family?

There's potentially good news there. The first stimulus check, part of the bipartisan CARES Act, left out child dependents who were 17 or older and college students under 24 years old. The Republican HEALS Act plan would include $500 for dependents regardless of age, including children and adults you claim in your tax filings.

The calculations can be tricky, since they take into account your income, your dependents and whether you filed as single, married or head of household. The figures below were based on this calculator The Washington Post put together and could shed some light on what you might get if the HEALS Act were to pass as is.

Stimulus check calculations

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Filed 2019 taxes? Yes Yes No No Filing status Single Head of household Married Married 2018 or 2019 tax AGI $80,000 $140,000 $130,000 $130,000 Dependents under 17 (CARES Act) 0 1 2 2 Dependents over 17 (HEALS Act) 0 0 0 2 Calculated check amount $950 $325 $3,400 $4,400

What's the maximum amount of stimulus money your household might receive?



Depending on how negotiations shake out, the total amount your family may get could change. Here's a look at the caps put in place to give you an idea of what government leaders are thinking.

CARES Act: With the CARES Act from March, there was no limit to the number of children who could count as dependents, as long as they were under 17 and claimed by the taxpayer on the tax return, according to the Tax Foundation. Each dependent would garner the taxpayer $500. Theoretically, a family in which two adults and six children under 17 were eligible for the full amount could receive $5,400.

HEALS Act: Similar to the CARES Act, the HEALS Act put forth by Republicans doesn't mention a cap on the amount a family may receive. The difference is that it doesn't limit dependents to those under 17 to qualify for the $500 payment.

Heroes Act: The Heroes Act, put together by the Democratic-led House and which has never been taken up or vetoed by the Senate, would place a cap of $6,000 for households of five or more. Essentially, it proposes $1,200 for each adult and dependent, with a maximum of three dependents per family.

James Martin/CNET

Three ways a new IRS stimulus payment might arrive

While there's no official plan yet, it's likely that receiving this second stimulus check will work much like it did the first time around.

Direct deposit: If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and included direct deposit banking information, it's likely you can receive your check as a direct deposit. Even if you didn't file your direct deposit information with the IRS during tax season, you should still have options to opt-in. If you asked for an extension on your taxes, you can still file them before the Oct. 15, 2020 deadline and choose to share your direct deposit information with the IRS. If and when a stimulus check happens, the IRS is likely to reopen the online tool it used for the first round and let you log your information then.

A paper check in the mail: If you don't register your banking details with the IRS, you'll likely receive a paper check in the mail, which you can deposit or cash. If you've recently moved, make sure you file your change of address paperwork. The IRS will use your last known address, which could hold up delivery of your check or otherwise cause a delay.

EIP card: Under the CARES Act, about 4 million people were also sent money in the form of a prepaid "economic impact payment" card, which you spend like cash. The cards came in plain, unmarked envelopes.

When will Congress settle on second stimulus check plans?



That's the trillion-dollar question. The Senate is adjourned until after Labor Day, with sessions not originally planned to resume until Sept. 8. Senate Republicans said they plan to introduce a new coronavirus relief bill that includes funding for the USPS as well. At this point, it doesn't seem like this bill will include stimulus check payments, but the Senate's proposal hasn't been released yet, so we don't know for sure.

Shelby Brown and Alison DeNisco Rayome contributed to this report.