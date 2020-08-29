Stimulus check IRS qualifications: Are you eligible for the next round of payments?

Sarah Tew/CNET

If the IRS sends a second stimulus check for up to $1,200, will you be eligible to receive it? How about your children? And what if you don't typically file taxes? Until White House and congressional leaders resumes negotiations in earnest and a another stimulus package is passed, we can't say for certain. But we can draw from the first stimulus check's requirements to sketch an idea of who may get a second check based on income limits and a range of other qualifications.

If the rules shift, it's possible you might not receive another round of stimulus money, even if you got the last stimulus check. However, there is one new demographic expected to make the cut for a second direct payment, which could result in more relief money for your household. But first, talks must restart.

Last week, both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows expressed a willingness to resume negotiations. "It's critically important that we find some solutions," said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. But as of Sunday, sticking point remains the size of the relief package.

Keep reading for what we know about stimulus payment qualifications today, and check back for regular updates.

Second stimulus check: Here's might be eligible

While we won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until legislation is passed, we can draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including the income limits and number of dependents.

Both Republicans and Democrats are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be in final bill Unlikely to be in final bill Unknown Individual An AGI of less than $99,000, under both proposals



Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under both proposals



Couple filing jointly income An AGI less than $198,000, under both proposals



Dependents of any age No dependents limit specified, under HEALS Act Up to three dependents, under Heroes Act

Noncitizens who pay taxes

Under Heroes Act

Incarcerated

Under CARES Act

Owe child support

CARES Act excludes those who owe child support. Heroes Act includes them

US citizen living aboard Included under CARES Act



Live in US territory Under CARES Act, payments handled by each territory's tax authority



SSDI recipients Included under CARES Act



Non tax filers Included under CARES Act





More dependents may qualify for a second payment



The CARES Act took a narrow approach to defining a dependent and allowed a $500 payment only for a child age 16 or younger in the family. The HEALS and Heroes Acts both take a broader definition and allow any dependent you claim to qualify for a payment -- college students, children over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

The Democratic plan as outlined in the Heroes Act would cover $1,200 each, for up to three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. We don't think this is a likely outcome in the final bill, considering the Senate has not addressed it.

Like the CARES Act, the Republican plan outlined in the HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent, but doesn't specify a cap on the number of dependents.

Who did not get the first stimulus check



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI over $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress agree on stimulus check requirements?

Right now, the timeline for discussions is up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. The Senate is on break until after Labor Day and the House after passing USPS funding have nothing scheduled. An agreement in September is in the picture. After the sides reach a deal, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

While we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of when a check could be sent if a new bill passes.

