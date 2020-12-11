Stimulus check facts you should know now that a second payment is in the mix again

Sarah Tew/CNET

There's mounting pressure for Congress to pass a new economic relief package before the end of the month, and chaos is brewing. Although a bipartisan group of senators released a $908 billion proposal, it lacks a second stimulus payment, despite the support of top leaders on both sides of the aisle. In fact, a growing number are vocally calling for a $1,200 direct payment to enter into the agreement before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, other proposals could get adults $600 instead. Or a bill might pass in 2020 with no check at all, before being revisited again in 2021. See? It's confusing.

We're going to try to simplify with situation, starting with what's happening now, before answering some important questions about a second check, like how eligibility could change, how much of that $1,200 you might get (if anything), and whether you could expect to get your stimulus check before or after your neighbors. This story was recently updated.

A second stimulus check is gaining support for 2020

There's strong momentum within Congress for another direct payment to individuals and families. Although the $908 billion "emergency" proposal that was crafted by Republicans and Democrats does not include a stimulus check, many of its supporters also want to see another direct payment go out to families. Some, like Senators Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont, and Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, say they will not vote for a bill that doesn't include a check -- they have advanced their own legislation.

Here's how one proposal could change what your household gets

Earlier this week, the White House proposed a counteroffer that includes a $600 check now for eligible people, plus another $600 per qualified child dependent. That would put some money in peoples' pockets, while also changing the ratio compared to the first check. By making adult earners and child dependents equal, families with more children would see a greater benefit than individual earners or married couples with no children.

Democrats have already rejected the White House proposal, which would eliminate the $908 billion plan's allocated money for unemployment benefits, a rate of $300 per week for four months.

Still, here's a quick example under this proposal could play out:

Individual taxpayer: $600 maximum



Married couple, no children: $1,200 maximum

Married couple, one qualified child: $1,800 maximum

Married couple, three qualified children: $3,000 maximum

If there's no check in 2020, you might get a $1,200 direct payment in 2021

The uproar this week over a stimulus payment gives us reason to believe that if a bill like the $908 billion plan passes in 2020 with no check, there's ample support for a stimulus payment in 2021 that follows spring's CARES Act more closely than the White House proposal above.

Your check could arrive earlier or later, depending on which payment group you're in

Eligible Americans got the first stimulus money at different times, based on five de facto priority groups. For example, people who have set up direct deposit with the IRS -- an electronic transfer of funds into their bank account -- are expected to get their payment weeks before those who receive a paper check or prepaid EIP card in the mail. Here's a more detailed definition of the payment groups.

Your next check may be a different amount than the last -- here's why



If the eligibility requirements change with a second check, you and your family could find yourself with more money in your payment or less. For example, a new rule could potentially get you a bigger sum. But there may have also been changes to your life circumstances -- such as a birth or death in the family, starting a new job or becoming unemployed -- that might also make your second stimulus check smaller. Here's how you can estimate how much you'd probably get. And here's how the IRS determines how much money you get.

After a stimulus check is approved, the IRS could send it out faster this time



With the first check, the IRS was tasked to create an online registration and payment tracking tool, as well as a payment schedule for more than 160 million people. It took 19 days before the first wave of payments was delivered.

The hope is that the process could go smoother and therefore faster with a second check. The tracking tool is already up and running, the system is in place and it's probable that the majority of people who qualified for a first check would also receive another.

The timeline is constantly changing, but we've mapped out potential dates a check could be sent if approved before -- or after -- Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration. Here's what you can do now to help speed up the delivery of your personal check.

Some people won't qualify for another payment



With the first round of checks, Congress set income limits based on your adjusted gross income that set a line separating who did and didn't qualify for a stimulus check. But that's just the beginning. Your status as a dependent or adult, and your citizenship status are among the factors that also helped decide if you got all or some of the first check -- and those things will likely also affect the second. Read more about stimulus payment qualifications here.

If your first check never arrived, you can still claim it

Guess what? The IRS might still owe you money from the first stimulus check payout. It may be that some money was left out for child dependents, or that an interpretation of a rule changed (this really happened). Or it could be that you fell through the cracks with your personal situation, that you didn't think you qualified but you actually do and just need to take an extra step, or that some other error kept you from getting the total amount you were entitled to. Since the Nov. 21 deadline to file your claim has passed, you'll now need to wait until tax season in 2021 to register for a payment from the IRS. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer.

This formula helps determine the size of your stimulus check

Predicting what your payment could end up being isn't straightforward. The IRS used a formula to determine how much stimulus money you got for the first check. Something similar for a second payment would determine whether you receive the full amount, a partial payment or far more than $1,200 if you have kids.

It also explains how you might still be able to get some stimulus money even if your family's yearly income exceeds the limit set out by the CARES Act in March. The calculation starts with your household's total adjusted gross income, adds on the money allotted to qualifying dependents and then deducts from the total based on your income bracket (as defined by the CARES Act).

You don't have to file your taxes to get a stimulus check

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. You might need to take an extra step to request your payment (you had until Nov. 21 for the first batch) to get your check.

Your 2020 stimulus payment isn't income and won't be taxed next year

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income. That means a payment you get this year won't reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your stimulus check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

Rules and exceptions will help determine who gets a check



If a second stimulus check is approved, there will be lots of small details, rules and exceptions that may be confusing. While some situations will be easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible and how much money you might receive because there are many fringe cases.

For example:

Certain issues could delay your check, such as if you recently moved.

Your stimulus money can be taken away -- here's who can seize it

In most cases, your check is yours to spend or save how you want and it isn't taxable. But there are a few situations where the federal government or a debt collector can take all or part of your check to cover a debt, such as if you owe child support.

For more information about stimulus payments, you can check in on what's happening with stimulus negotiations right now, find out what Biden plans for a stimulus bill and see which federal benefits expire at the end of the year.