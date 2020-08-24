Stimulus check eligibility requirements: Will you qualify for a second direct payment?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Negotiations for a new stimulus bill remain on hold as the Republican National Convention begins Monday, and a pared-down GOP stimulus bill and new USPS funding are beginning to draw attention away from the larger rescue package. So what does that mean for your chances of a second stimulus check for up to $1,200, and who would be eligible to receive it?

Both Republican and Democratic leaders say they are still pushing for a deal.

"We are engaged in a debate not just about dollars and cents. It is about values and common sense," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday, urging Republicans to "return to the negotiating table immediately."

Granted, we don't yet know what the eligibility requirements would be in another direct payment, if there is one. It's possible that you may not qualify for it, even if you got the first stimulus check. On the other hand, signs point to at least one demographic that didn't meet the requirements in the first round who could receive another check.

We provide the lowdown on everything we currently know about who could qualify for another stimulus payment -- and who might be left behind. We update this story frequently.

Second stimulus check: Who could be eligible

While we won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until legislation is passed, we can draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including the income limits and number of dependents.

Both Republicans and Democrats are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be in final bill Unlikely to be in final bill Individual An AGI of less than $99,000, under all proposals –

Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under all proposals –

Couple filing jointly income An AGI less than $198,000, under all proposals –

Dependents of any age No dependents limit specified, under HEALS Act Up to three dependents, under Heroes Act Noncitizens who pay taxes –

Suggested in the Heroes Act, which was not taken up by the Senate Incarcerated –

Excluded under CARES Act

Owe child support –

The CARES Act excluded this group; the Heroes Act would include them US citizen living aboard Included under CARES Act –

Resident of US territory Under CARES Act, payments handled by each territory's tax authority –



More dependents could qualify for a second payment



The CARES Act took a narrow approach to defining a dependent and allowed a $500 payment only for a child age 16 or younger in the family. The HEALS and Heroes Acts both take a broader definition and allow any dependent you claim to qualify for a payment -- college students, children over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

The Democratic plan as outlined in the Heroes Act would cover $1,200 each, for up to three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. We don't think this is a likely outcome in the final bill, considering the Senate has not addressed it.

Like the CARES Act, the Republican plan outlined in the HEALS Act would provide $500 for each dependent, but doesn't specify a cap on the number of dependents.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus Check Standoff

Who did not get the first stimulus check



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI over $99,000

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000

Children over 16 and college students under age 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government

When will Congress agree on stimulus check requirements?

Right now, the timeline for discussions is up in the air. Talks between Republican and Democratic negotiators on the new stimulus package stalled, but the two sides have signaled they are willing to pick up the debate. The Senate is on break until after Labor Day and the House after passing USPS funding having nothing scheduled. The chances of a deal in August seem unlikely, but an agreement in September is now in the picture. After the sides reach a deal, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law.

While we won't know for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of when a check could be sent if a new bill passes.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.

Shelby Brown contributed to this report.