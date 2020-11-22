Stimulus check eligibility might not be so different with a second payment? What you should know now

Angela Lang/CNET

Hopes remain for another economic relief package with a second stimulus payment of up to $1,200 to potentially accompany the 2021 federal budget, but with about three weeks left to approve the budget, congressional negotiators will have to work fast. In addition, if a federal budget isn't approved by the Dec. 11 deadline, the US population will have to contend with a government shutdown alongside the pandemic.

To date, negotiations to secure a second stimulus for qualified individuals (and their dependents) haven't seen a bipartisan agreement, essentially eliminating the possibility of a new round of direct payments being approved and sent out until 2021. President-elect Joe Biden (who'll be inaugurated on Jan. 20) has a stimulus plan with a second stimulus payment, but it still has to clear Congress.

Saturday afternoon saw the passing of the deadline for nonfilers of federal taxes and people with a dependent to file a claim to get a catch-up first stimulus payment. But if these categories applies to your situation, you can claim your payment on your 2020 tax return next year.

Factors like yearly income, age, child support situation, tax status and citizenship helped determine the amount people got in the first stimulus check and would also shape a second round, though some people might not be eligible for a second payment, even if they got the first one.

What eligibility rules could still change with a new bill?



There still appears to be bipartisan support for more stimulus aid, though the sides are still far apart in what they want to spend. Here's what's in the proposals that are still on the table:

Change definition of a dependent: The CARES Act capped eligible dependents as kids age 16 and younger. One proposal this summer expanded the definition to any dependent -- child or adult -- you could claim on federal taxes. That means families with older kids or older adults at home could potentially see $500 more in their check total per individual if that proposal is adopted.

More money per child dependent: The most recent White House proposal would keep the definition of a child dependent, but increase the sum per individual to an extra $1,000 on the final household check. Here's how to estimate your total stimulus money and here's the IRS' formula for families.

Stop seizing overdue child support: The Democrats this summer pushed to let a parent who owed child support receive a payment; the original CARES Act allowed the government to redirect payments to cover overdue support.

More clarity on people who are incarcerated: After months of back and forth, the IRS is now sending checks to those who are incarcerated and eligible for a payment. A Republican plan this summer would have excluded the payments.

Include noncitizens: The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for a payment. Other proposals would have expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they are classified as a resident or nonresident alien. A Republican plan this summer would have excluded those with an ITIN.

Will the income limits of the first payment be the same as the second round?

Under the CARES Act, here are the income limits based on your adjusted gross income for the previous year that would qualify you for a stimulus check, assuming you met all the other requirements. (More below for people who don't normally file taxes.)

You're a single tax filer and earn less than $99,000.

You file as the head of a household and earn under $146,500.

You file jointly with a spouse and earn less than $198,000 combined.

Will taxes be a factor in how much I may get? What if I don't file?

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is adjusted gross income, or AGI, which determines how much of the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples you could receive if you meet the other requirements.

Our stimulus check calculator can show you how much money you could potentially expect from a second check, based on your most recent tax filing. Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

Are there any rules or exceptions that could apply to retired and older adults?

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act, and would likely be eligible for a second one. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension, if you're part of the SSDI program (more below) and whether the IRS considers you a dependent would likely affect your chances of receiving a second payment.

What should I know if I share custody or owe child support?



Due to a specific rule, if you and the other parent of your child dependent alternate years claiming your child on your tax return, you may both be entitled to receive $500 more in your first stimulus check, and in the second if that rule doesn't change.

If you owe child support, your stimulus money may be garnished for arrears (the amount you owe).

I didn't file a federal tax return for the last two years. What does that mean for my money?



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance. See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, nonfilers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their payment. (If you still haven't received a first check even though you were eligible, the IRS said you claim it on your taxes in 2021.) The IRS is also reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall into this category but who haven't requested their payment.

If I'm part of the SSI or SSDI program, could I still get a stimulus check?

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.