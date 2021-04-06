Stimulus check delivery details: New payment batch, catch-up money, more on status

Sarah Tew/CNET

By Wednesday, the next wave of stimulus checks is expected to land in people's bank accounts. The IRS said it has lined up the new payments to arrive tomorrow, and some people on Reddit communities reported their $1,400 payments are scheduled for April 7. This week's payment group includes people who receive Social Security, SSI and SSDI benefits. Veterans receiving Veterans Affairs benefits and who don't file taxes are not part of this wave, however. Their payment date is still not set.

In addition, some who have already received a payment can expect another stimulus check soon -- the millions of people waiting for their "plus-up" payments. These are automatic adjustments from the IRS for those who qualify for more money than they got, based on their 2020 federal tax returns reflecting a change to their income or a new dependent, such as a 2020 baby. These payments are largely going out through direct deposit. You don't have to file an amended tax form to receive it.

The US Treasury and IRS also sent out more paper checks and EIP cards with this round. You can track the status of your stimulus payment to your bank or in the mail to see if it's scheduled this week. If your check is delayed, held up, or never arrives (even if an IRS letter said it did), you may need to report it or find the rest of your stimulus money or request a payment trace. That's why it's important you know how much money you should expect. We explain more below. In the meantime, here's the talk of a potential fourth stimulus check, what else you should know about the third payments and how child tax credit payments will bring more money if you have eligible dependents and qualify for the CTC. This story was recently updated.

Stimulus payment delivery status: The timeline and scorecard so far

The next batch of payments is expected to hit by Wednesday, April 7, and SSI and SSDI recipients will finally get their payments with this wave, though many veterans will still have to wait. If you receive federal benefits, you'll get your stimulus money either as an electronic transfer to an existing benefits card, like Direct Express; a transfer to your bank account; or as a payment through the mail. The IRS won't send EIP cards to this group, the Social Security Administration said.

Many people who don't receive federal benefits and didn't get a direct deposit by March 24 will receive a stimulus payment in the mail as a paper check or EIP debit card. However, some folks may see an electronic transfer appear in their bank account, as an adjustment called a "plus-up." This is primarily for people who received a partial payment based on their 2019 taxes, but who are actually due more money based on their 2020 taxes. The people receiving this now have had their 2020 taxes processed by the IRS. The IRS said it will continue to send these plus-up payments on a weekly basis as it processes tax forms and reevaluates payments.

Note that it could take days between the date the IRS or Treasury processes your payment and when you receive it, especially if your check is delivered through the mail. If your life circumstances changed between getting the second stimulus check, which was authorized in December, and now, any complications could hold up your payment. If you moved recently, you need to tell the IRS and USPS.

Here's how the checks have been sent so far:

Stimulus check scorecard: Payments so far

Direct deposit Paper checks EIP card Direct Express card First payment batch, March 17 90 million ($242 billion) 150,000 ($442 million) Not released Not released Second payment batch, March 24 17 million ($38 billion) 15 million ($34 billion) 5 million ($11 billion) Not released Third payment batch, including Social Security, April 3 2 million, including "plus-up" adjustments ($5 billion) 2 million ($5 billion) Not disclosed Not disclosed

Yes, you should track your stimulus payment status. Here are two ways to do it

The IRS updates its Get My Payment tracker tool for stimulus checks daily. This online app shows the status of your payment, including when a check is scheduled for delivery. The IRS portal also flags if there's a problem with your payment that you may need to address, but it doesn't tell you the amount you'll receive. The tracker also shows payment status for SSI and SSDI beneficiaries. You can use a free tool from the USPS to track your mailed stimulus payment.

Social Security, SSI, SSDI, veterans, more: What to know about your stimulus payment schedule



After a weeks-long holdup, the IRS said it's making payments for SSDI and SSI recipients and retired railroad workers, many of whom automatically qualify for the third check. The first payments started going out April 3, with the majority of payments made electronically -- either through direct deposit or to existing Direct Express cards (PDF) -- by April 7, according to the IRS.

For those who receive veterans benefits, the IRS said it's reviewing data for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date soon, with payments possibly going out by mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will in the future be available in the Get My Payment tool, the IRS said.

Note that you'll most likely get the electronic payment transfer if this is how you normally receive benefits, and if you didn't file taxes in 2019 or 2020. But, some in this subset of nonfilers could receive an automatic payment sooner if they got a previous check by using the IRS' Non-Filers tool, which is now closed. The SSA says this group will not receive an EIP debit card. Here's our complete guide to stimulus checks for people receiving Social Security benefits.

Stimulus check delivery start and end dates Stimulus bill signed into law March 11 First direct deposits made March 12 (provisional), March 17 (official) First paper checks sent Week of March 15 First EIP cards sent Week of March 22 Last day to get direct deposit March 24, unless you receive a "plus-up" adjustment for 2020 taxes First Social Security, SSI, SSDI payment sent Weekend of April 3, most arriving April 7 First plus-up payments Weekend of April 3 VA benefits for veteran nonfilers Mid-April, more details to come IRS deadline to finish sending checks Dec. 31, 2021 (mandated by the bill) Last date to receive a check January 2022 (if mailed checks sent late December) Final claims for missing stimulus money 2021 tax season likely (in 2022)

What to know if you're missing part of your money from your stimulus check

There are several reasons the IRS may owe you stimulus money after it sends out the third round of checks.

For example, the agency may have processed your 2019 tax return before it received 2020 tax forms and you're entitled to a bigger payment. If this is your situation, the IRS said it will automatically evaluate if you qualify for more money after it receives your 2020 tax return. It will then send you a supplemental payment for the difference between what you originally received and the amount you now qualify for. You don't need to take any action to receive this supplemental payment, according to the IRS.

If you had a baby or added a dependent in 2020, the IRS said it will also automatically send you a supplement payment once it receives your taxes this year.

But what if a clerical error accidentally left out a new dependent? Or perhaps your payment never arrived or was accidentally garnished? The IRS may provide a way to file for missing stimulus money before the Dec. 31 deadline. If not, you might have to wait a year to claim it, when you file your 2021 taxes in 2022 (even if you're a nonfiler who isn't typically required to file taxes).

The following reasons could cause the delivery of your payment to be split up or delayed

Here's more information on problems you might encounter with your stimulus check.

How your 2020 tax return could affect your payment delivery date



Taxes are now due May 17. So how will the IRS figure out how much it owes you? It will calculate your total (you can also do that here) based on the most recent tax filing it's processed at the time it's ready to tabulate the amount of your stimulus check.

If you filed your 2020 taxes early and you know your tax return was already processed, your total will likely be based on your 2020 adjusted gross income, not on your 2019 AGI. That presents complications if the difference between the two years disqualifies you from getting a third stimulus check.

On the flip side, if the IRS uses your 2019 taxes and you're owed more money based on your 2020 AGI and dependents, you'll need to claim the difference at a later date. Note that if you filed your 2020 taxes after you got your stimulus payment, this IRS is working to send the catch-up payments now. (Learn more about some of the stimulus check exceptions and catches here.)

How to report a problem with your payment

The IRS doesn't want you to call if you have any issue with the delivery or amount of your stimulus check. So what to do instead? Our guide walks you through how to report stimulus check problems, including checks that never arrive (try filing a payment trace), direct deposit payments that go to the wrong account and other issues.

Stimulus payments could still be arriving through the end of 2021 by law

Although the IRS and Treasury are sending stimulus checks now, the agencies have until Dec. 31 to complete distributing the third payments. That's good news in the sense they aren't facing a compressed deadline to send out all the checks, as they did with the second stimulus check in December, which only gave them a 17-day window to get the payments out.

On the other hand, the nearly nine-month delivery window also means some people may find themselves waiting for their payment, for a variety of reasons. We'll have to wait and see how the IRS deals with any fringe issues that arise, such as the need to claim missing money.

Additional details about your stimulus payment you might need to know



