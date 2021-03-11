Stimulus check calculator: Now you can calculate your third payment for real

Sarah Tew/CNET

Today, President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law. The bill, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, an expanded Child Tax Credit and $300 checks for supplemental unemployment benefits, was passed in both the House and the Senate after intense negotiations. Biden's signature begins the process of sending out tens of millions of stimulus checks by the end of March (here's a potential schedule).

Compared with the first and second stimulus checks, the third payment's $1,400 per-person maximum is larger, but it comes with a stringent income cap that changes the stimulus check formula, and therefore the eligibility rules. The result is that some Americans will receive a much larger check than before, but some who have qualified in the past will receive less this time -- or nothing at all.

The best way to know what to expect is to plug in your particular scenario and let our third stimulus check calculator create an estimate for you -- see below. For more payment details, here's how a third check arriving during tax time will complicate things. And if you had a baby in 2020 or you're one of the millions of Americans who didn't receive the first or second stimulus check, here's how to claim it on your 2020 tax return. This story was recently updated with new information.

$1,400 stimulus calculator: How much will you get exactly?



The American Rescue Act has cleared its final hurdle, and with the president's signature becomes law. The Senate made a notable change to the third check by reducing the upper income limit to receive any check. If your adjusted gross income, or AGI, is equal to or more than $80,000 (single taxpayers), $120,000 (head of household), or $160,000 (filing jointly), you won't be eligible. See below for more details.

Proposed $1,400 stimulus calculator Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who will get the full stimulus amount and when you'll completely phase out of receiving a payment, using the new guidelines that were passed Wednesday. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment gets smaller. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator, and here's the calculator for the $600 second check.)

Stimulus check income limits (Confirmed)

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

How the latest dependent qualifications could affect your stimulus check calculations

There are two new rules with the third stimulus check that could affect you if you have dependents.

Each dependent counts for $1,400.

Dependents are no longer restricted by age older adult relatives

Unlike the first two checks, you can't receive any money if you exceed the upper income limit, even if you have dependents.

An extreme example of the last one: a single parent of four who makes $120,000 won't qualify, where a single parent with four dependents who makes $119,000 will still get some amount of money. The amended bill also includes families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age makes approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project.

Stimulus payments by income and dependents

To give you an idea of how much you should expect to receive in a third payment using the new income guidelines, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of households and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes your payment, based on the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 79,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $90,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $115,000 and 1 dependent - $1,867 $4,200 AGI of $120,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $130,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $115,000 and 2 dependents - $2,800 $5,600 AGI of $155,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $2,800 AGI of $160,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0



