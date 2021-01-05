Stimulus check calculator: Find the size of your estimated second payment

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second round of stimulus checks is on the way to millions of people across the country. You can track your status with the IRS, as well as track your paper check right to your mailbox. In addition, our stimulus calculator below can help you estimate how much money your household might receive in the next stimulus payment. After your second stimulus check arrives through direct deposit, paper check or EIP card, comparing your estimate with your total can help flag any errors.

If a major deviation does occur, you may need to explore claiming the money you don't receive by Jan. 15 using the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit.

Note that for many, calculating the size of your second stimulus check isn't as simple as multiplying all the people in your household by $600 or dividing your first "$1,200" payment in half. That's not how the IRS stimulus check formula works. Instead, it's a combination of second stimulus check qualifications that include a new income limit (which will disqualify many,) your AGI and the age of your kids. This story was recently updated.

Calculate the size of your new stimulus payment here

You'll need:

CNET's stimulus calculator follows the formula the IRS uses to tabulate your household's second stimulus payment, but note that it should be considered an estimate, not a guarantee of the IRS' final check to you. The calculator does not store or share your personal information.

Calculate your second stimulus payment Use details from your 2019 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many dependents under age 17 did you claim? Calculate

If you don't typically file taxes, here's how to use this calculator



As with the first checks, the IRS will automatically send stimulus checks to many who normally aren't required to file a tax return -- including older adults, Social Security and SSDI and SSI recipients, certain veterans and railroad retirees. The IRS refers loosely to this group as nonfilers.

If you fall in one of these categories, enter your best guess in the calculator where it asks for your adjusted gross income.

Eligibility basics for the second stimulus payment

Broadly, here's who is eligible for money with the second stimulus payment. With the new law, payments top out at $600 apiece, and as you reach the upper AGI limit, the amount of your check will decrease. A family of four that qualifies, for example, could receive up to $2,400. For a complete breakdown, check out our stimulus check qualifications guide.

To get the full $600 stimulus per person, either:

As an individual without qualifying children, you have an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 (this completely phases out at $87,000, down from the $99,000 used for the first check).

You file as the head of a household (you claim children) and earn under $112,500.

You file jointly without children and earn less than $150,000 and no more than $174,000 (down from $198,000 from the first check).

Any dependent child under age 17 will count for an additional $600.

Note, if you don't qualify for a second stimulus check based on 2019 data but you would qualify based on your 2020 financial situation, you will not receive a second check this year. However, you can get that amount as a credit against your 2020 taxes.

If you qualify based on 2019 tax information but will be over the limit in 2020, you will receive a second check and do not need to repay it.

Who could be disqualified from getting the stimulus check?

Some people may not qualify for a second stimulus check. If you are over the income limit, a nonresident alien or a dependent 17 years of age or older, you won't qualify for a check. The People's Policy Project think tank estimates 13.5 million adult dependents will be excluded under the requirements, including 7.3 million students.

For everything to know about the second payment, see what else is in the new stimulus legislation, when the IRS could start sending checks and what we know about renewed federal unemployment benefits under the new law.