Stimulus check: Are you eligible to receive the next $1,200? What you need to know

If you're counting on another stimulus check to help you through the coronavirus pandemic, things are looking up. Late Monday afternoon, Senate Republicans rolled out the HEALS Act proposal, its long-expected economic stimulus package to prop up a sagging US economy. And it reveals much more about who could qualify for the second stimulus check... and who might not. (By the way, here's when we think the IRS could send it.)

Under the Republican proposal, the HEALS Act follows nearly all the same payment guidelines set for the first stimulus check, with $1,200 for individuals and $500 for dependents. But there's one major difference, and still plenty we don't know. Like, for example, if the GOP's proposal could change.

Now that the Republicans have put their legislative cards on the table, they will begin negotiating with House and Senate Democrats on details of the next economic impact payment, including when the IRS might send the first payments out and who will qualify based on age, annual taxable income, citizenship, marital status and the number of dependents you claim.

So where do things stand? We've detailed everything we know right now about what's happening with the next rescue package. Check back frequently for updates.

How more people could qualify for a second stimulus check under the Republicans' plan

The Senate Republicans' HEALS Act would follow the payment guidelines set out in the CARES Act: "We are going to continue the economic impact payments that were made in April and May," Senator Chuck Grassley said Monday. But Grassley said under the HEALS Act, more people would qualify.

"[The bill] includes just a few people that were unintentionally left out of the last one. Mostly dependents, college and adults, that are somebody else's dependents," he said.

Here's who would qualify for a HEALS Act payment:

A single US resident with an adjusted gross income less than $99,000.

Head of a household earning under $146,500.

Couple filing jointly without children and earning less than $198,000.

A dependent child or adult.



In the CARES Act. the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger.

How more people could qualify for a second stimulus check under the Democrats' plan



The broadest eligibility parameters suggested so far come from the Heroes Act (PDF), which was proposed by the House of Representatives on May 15. Although it has been fiercely opposed by Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump, we can look to this bill to help frame the conversation about the upper limits of who might qualify for a broad proposal:

Individuals who made less than $99,000 according to the adjusted gross income from their 2018 or 2019 taxes (whichever was most recently filed).

College students, dependents over 17, disabled relatives and taxpayers' parents.

Families of up to five people.

SSDI recipients.

People who aren't US citizens and do file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number.

Here's who didn't receive the first stimulus check

These groups did not meet the requirements for the first payment:

Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income above $99,000.

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24.

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

When will the eligibility requirements be final?

Now that the Senate has made its proposal, with the White House's involvement, negotiations with the House can begin. After an agreement is made, the stimulus bill won't take effect until the president signs it into law. We won't know anything for sure until the two sides come together on the next stimulus package, but we have a good idea what Congress' deadline is and when a check could be sent.

