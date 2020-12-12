Stimulus bill could go 3 ways. What it could contain, including a $600 stimulus check

Sarah Tew/CNET

With three weeks left in the year, there are three proposals for another economic relief bill that could renew funding for a handful of benefits and potentially even authorize a second stimulus check. But none of the proposals appear to have a majority of support in the Senate and House, which could leave lawmakers to spend the coming days weighing which items can win Congressional acceptance and which would need to be set aside, possibly until 2021.

The starting point of the discussion is a bipartisan $908 billion relief proposal introduced earlier this month that would renew several benefits, but exclude a second check to keep the overall cost of the bill down. Looking for a way to add in another round of the popular stimulus payments, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent Democratic leaders a White House plan that would fund a $600 payment per each qualified adult and child, but offset the expense by reducing federal unemployment.

Looking to just focus on another check, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders teamed up to present an amendment that would just fund another round of payments. "If the Senate of the United States can find hundreds of billions of dollars to give to government and big businesses, surely it can find some relief for working families and working individuals," Hawley said on the Senate floor on Friday.

Taking another approach to finding a deal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered to set aside two majority sticking points -- liability protections and funding for state and local governments -- if that would help Congress find middle ground on a deal. "We ought to pass what we can agree on," McConnell said Dec. 8. "That's a pretty broad area that includes PPP, vaccine delivery, additional assistance to health care providers and a variety of other things that are not controversial."

Let's take a look at the major categories of funding that could make a new compromise bill and what could be left for next year. We update this story with new details.

Will a second stimulus payment happen or not?



The initial version of the $908 billion bipartisan bill would leave out a second economic stimulus check to keep the overall cost of the bill down, the bill's supporters said. As of this summer, the cost of the first round of payments had already hit $270 billion.

On Tuesday, a group of senators, including independent Bernie Sanders and Democrat Elizabeth Warren, demanded the proposal include a $1,200 check. "The American people need help, and they need help now. We agree with President-elect [Joe] Biden that a $1,200 direct payment should be included in this proposal," the senators wrote. Biden had voiced support that it would be better" to include a check in the proposal, but he backed the bipartisan deal all the same.

After a report on Dec. 8 by the Washington Post that the Trump administration was pushing Senate Republicans to add a $600 check to the deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a $918 billion proposal. In his statement, Mnuchin doesn't mention a $600 stimulus check, but the Post reported the White House proposal included $600 checks for each eligible adult and child. To offset the cost of the checks, the administration proposal would reduce the amount of federal employment aid.

On Thursday, Hawley and Sanders said they were working together on an amendment for another round of $1,200 payments. "If I have anything to say about it -- and I guess I do -- we're not going to to go home for the Christmas holidays unless we make sure that we provide for the millions of families in this country who are suffering," Sanders said on the Senate floor Friday.

Refund federal unemployment benefits



The CARES Act passed in March gave $600 per week to unemployed workers, on top of their usual unemployment check. When this funding lapsed at the end of July, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to pay a $300 per week bonus. That money will run out by Dec. 31.

The bipartisan proposal -- created by more than a dozen members of the House and Senate -- would provide $300 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits for four months.

The Washington Post reported the new administration proposal presented by Mnuchin would dramatically trim the federal unemployment benefits provided in the bipartisan bill in exchange for a new round of checks.

Extend Payroll Protection Program to cover employee wages



The Payroll Protection Program initially provided forgivable loans to small businesses to help cover worker wages and help keep employees on the books, instead of laying them off.

The new bipartisan proposal would add about $288 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. According to the Washington Post, the bill would target aid for businesses especially hard hit by closures, including restaurants. According the Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein, the White House plan would provide $320 in loans.

Renewal of help for renters and evictions



The CARES Act established a nationwide ban on evictions for renters who were late on rent. When that was set to expire, Trump extended the ban -- but that extension, too, is set to expire at the end of the year.

According to the Washington Post, the new bipartisan proposal would guard against evictions through "rental assistance funding"by providing financial aid for landlords.

Funding for health care and coronavirus vaccinations



With the US poised to release the first wave of coronavirus vaccines as soon as this month, the proposals turn toward funding distribution of the vaccine.

"On COVID relief, we acknowledged the recent positive developments on vaccine development and the belief that it is essential to significantly fund distribution efforts to get us from vaccine to vaccination," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday.

The bipartisan proposal would provide $16 billion for vaccine distribution, along with funding coronavirus testing and contact tracing efforts.

Liability protection from COVID-19 lawsuits

A major sticking point through the summer and fall, Republican legislators have supported limiting COVID-19 liability to guard against lawsuits against businesses, schools, hospitals and other organizations from people who said these institutions caused them to acquire the coronavirus, except for instances of gross negligence. Democrats have balked at the plan.

The bipartisan plan sets a six-month moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against organizations, giving states enough time to create their own liability protections, the senators said.

McConnell at a press conference on Tuesday said he would support setting aside liability limits along with state and local funding to reach a deal. "What I recommend is we set aside liability and set aside state and local and pass those things that we can agree on, knowing full well we will back at this after the first of the year," McConnell said.

Money for schools and childcare

Funding for education has been a part of proposals for more economic assistance going back to May. The bipartisan plan would set aside $82 billion for education and $10 billion for child care.

State and local aid money



The bipartisan proposal would include $160 billion for state and local aid, funding Democrats have supported since this summer. Republicans have resisted the aid.

McConnell, however, said he would support leaving out state and local aid along with liability protections from a bipartisan bill to get it approved. "We ought to pass what we can agree on," McConnnell said Tuesday. The administration's proposal would include funding for state and local governments along with liability protections.

While we wait to see how and when negotiations shake out over the current proposals, here's what you need to know about coronavirus hardship loans, unemployment insurance and what you can do if you've lost your job.