Starting today, there are some big changes to Starbucks' rewards program. The number of stars -- the chain's terms for points earned from purchases -- needed to earn free menu items has increased significantly.

It now takes 100 stars to get a hot coffee or tea, twice the number needed just last week.

You'll have to rack up 200 stars to get a Frappuccino (up from 150), and a sandwich will take 300 stars instead of 200.



"We occasionally need to make changes to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Starbucks Rewards program and to meet the changing needs of our members," a company spokesperson told CNET.

Members were notified of the changes in December and some are expressing their dissatisfaction on social media.

"Can we bully Starbucks into not changing their reward system like we did with Netflix?" one user tweeted.

can we bully Starbucks into not changing their reward system like we did with Netflix — a 🌙✨🤍 (@citrinelux) February 9, 2023

"Make sure you all use your Starbucks stars and order a ridiculously expensive drink before rewards change Monday," another suggested on Friday.

Make sure you all use your Starbucks stars and order a ridiculously expensive drink before rewards change Monday!! — Michelle (@missmishaharris) February 10, 2023

Starbucks chief marketing officer Brady Brewer said on a Feb. 2 earnings call that the updated rewards system "supports critical program growth and discount efficiency."

He pointed out that some items were now easier to attain: An iced coffee, for example, requires only 100 stars instead of the previous 150.



There are currently 30 million Starbucks Rewards members in the US, up 15% from a year ago.

For more on coffee, see what a Starbucks drink costs versus the equivalent beverage at Dunkin'.

How has the Starbucks Reward program changed?

The Seattle-based chain has moved around a number of its reward tiers. Many items require more stars to attain than before, while a handful require fewer.

Increased

Hot coffee or tea, baked goods and packaged snacks will be 100 stars, up from 50.

Lattes, frappuccinos, parfaits and hot breakfast items will be 200 stars, up from 100.

Sandwiches, salads and protein boxes are 300 stars, up from 200.

Decreased

Iced coffee (not including cold brew) and iced tea will be 100 stars, down from 150 stars.

Packaged coffee will be 300 stars, down from 400 stars.

Select merchandise will be 100 stars, down from 200 stars.

What are the new Starbucks Rewards tiers?



Here's a rundown of the Starbucks Rewards levels starting Feb. 13.

Starbucks Rewards Tiers Level Reward 25 stars Customize your drink with an extra shot of espresso, dairy substitute or syrup 100 stars Brewed hot or iced coffee or tea, a bakery item, packaged snacks and core reusable plastic to-go cups 200 stars Handcrafted beverages and cold brew beverages or hot breakfast 300 stars Lunch sandwich, protein box, salad and packaged coffee 400 stars Signature mug, tumbler and coffee merchandise up to $20

How do I earn Starbucks stars?



Customers who are registered in the Starbucks Rewards program earn a point for every dollar they spend. If you use a registered Starbucks card for your purchase, you get two stars for each dollar spent.



If you pay with cash or your credit card, you'll have to spend $100 to get an iced coffee or $200 to get a free latte.



Can I earn bonus Starbucks stars?

Members can earn bonus stars through personalized offers on designated Double Star Days and by bringing in a reusable cup for their beverage.

Bonus star challenges are also posted frequently on the Starbucks app.



In October, Starbucks launched a program that allows reward members to earn double stars on days they travel with Delta airlines. In addition, they receive a Delta SkyMile for each dollar spent at Starbucks.

Read on: Here's How Starbucks Costs Versus Making Coffee at Home