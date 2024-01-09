SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a Payment in January. Here's Why

Do you receive Supplemental Security Income? If so, you won't be getting a check at all this month. Instead, your next check is scheduled to arrive in February. We'll tell you why below.

If you're new to receiving benefits or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list the dates you can expect to get your money for 2024. For more, here's how to apply for your state's TANF program and how to apply for Social Security for your child.

Why am I not getting an SSI payment in January?



Typically, the Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of each month. However, there are a couple of exceptions to the payment schedule.

1. If the first of the month is on a holiday.

2. If the first of the month is on a weekend.

Since Jan. 1 is a holiday -- New Year's Day -- January payments went out a couple of days early. That means your January payment should have arrived on Friday, Dec. 29, which also means you won't receive an additional payment in January.

When will I get my SSI money each month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 (for January 2024)

Thursday, Feb. 1

Friday, March 1

Monday, April 1

Wednesday, May 1

Friday, May 31 (for June)

Monday, July 1

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 30 (for September)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 29 (for December)

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the normally scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when you can expect your payment for January.

Jan. 3: Social Security payments for people who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

Jan. 10: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Jan. 17: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Jan. 24: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Receive other Social Security benefits? Here's the Social Security payment schedule and the Social Security Disability Insurance payment schedule. Also, here's a Social Security cheat sheet.