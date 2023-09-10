SSI Recipients Are Getting Another Payment in September. Here's When It's Coming

Payments for Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries typically arrive on the same day each month. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. For instance, did you know that you can expect to receive two checks in September? We'll explain why below.

If you just started receiving benefits, or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list the dates you can expect to get your money for the rest of the year. For more, here's how to apply for your state's TANF program and how to apply for Social Security for your child.

Why am I getting an extra SSI payment this month?

Typically, the Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of each month. However, there are a couple of exceptions to the payment schedule.

1. If the first of the month is on a holiday.

2. If the first of the month is on a weekend.

Since Oct. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, October payments are coming a couple of days early. That means your October payment is actually going to arrive on Friday, Sept. 29, and you won't receive an actual payment in October.

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when you can expect your payment for September.

Sept. 1: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.

Sept. 13: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Sept. 20: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Sept. 27: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

When will I get my SSI money each month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments each month until the end of 2023.

Friday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 29 (for October)

October (no payment, see above)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Friday, Dec. 1

Receive other Social Security benefits? Here's the Social Security payment schedule and the Social Security Disability Insurance payment schedule. Also, here's a Social Security cheat sheet.