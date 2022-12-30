SSI Recipients Are Getting a Second December Check Friday. Here's Why

For Supplemental Security Income recipients who weren't expecting a second check to arrive this month, today's a surprising day. You might be a bit confused as to why you received two SSI checks and why this one has a different amount from the other check. We'll explain all those details below.

Why did I receive two SSI checks?



The Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of every month, unless the first day of the month falls on a holiday or a weekend. January 1 is a holiday that falls on a weekend, so the SSA is sending the check out on the nearest business day, which is Friday Dec. 30. Social Security and Social Security Disability Income recipients will receive their first COLA increase in January.

Why is my benefits amount different on my second check?

You'll notice that the benefit amount on your check is higher than the amount you received earlier this month. Thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment that the SSA modifies every year to keep the payments in check with inflation, recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits amount, the highest increase since 1981. The increase can help beneficiaries stretch their checks farther as they battle rising prices on necessities brought on by inflation.

Will I receive a January SSI check?



Since the SSA disbursed two SSI checks in December, SSI beneficiaries won't receive a January SSI check.

How do I know that the amount I received is accurate?

If you received a payment and are unsure whether it's the appropriate amount, look at the letter the SSA sent recipients in the mail this December with the verified 2023 COLA amount to double-check. Or you can go online to your My Social Security account message center to check your benefit amount, if you registered for an account prior to Nov. 15.

What do I do if I haven't received a payment yet?

Your payment should be on its way, but if you need to get in touch with an SSA representative, here's how to contact someone and resolve any questions about your Social Security benefits.