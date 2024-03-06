SSI Payment Schedule 2024: When to Expect Your Direct Deposit

If you receive Supplemental Security Income, you should have already received your March check on Friday, March 1. If not, you may need to contact the Social Security Administration or make an appointment with your local branch.

If you're new to receiving benefits or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list all the dates you can expect to get your money for 2024. Also, here's what you should know about filing taxes as an SSI beneficiary. For more, here's how to apply for your state's TANF program and how to apply for Social Security for your child.

When will I get my SSI money each month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments via direct deposit.

Friday, March 1

Monday, April 1

Wednesday, May 1

Friday, May 31 (for June)

Monday, July 1

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 30 (for September)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 29 (for December)

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the normally scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when March payments will arrive.

March 1: Social Security payments for people who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

March 13: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

March 20: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

March 27: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

