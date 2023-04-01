World Backup Day Deals Best Cloud Storage Options Apple AR/VR Headset Uncertainty Samsung Galaxy A54 Preorders iOS 16.4: What's New 10 Best Foods for PCOS 25 Easter Basket Ideas COVID Reinfection: What to Know
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Money

SSI Beneficiaries Aren't Getting an April Check. Here's Why

A Supplemental Security Income check won't arrive for recipients in April.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
senior holding money
Since the Social Security Administration disbursed two Supplemental Security Income checks in March, beneficiaries won't receive an April SSI check. 
Getty Images

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries aren't getting a benefits check in their bank account in April, and no, this isn't a mistake. Because SSI recipients received two checks in March, there won't be a check arriving in April. If you receive SSI, you can expect a check to arrive for you in May, however. Confused? Below we explain why this is the case. 

For more information on Social Security and how to understand your benefits, here's how to apply for SSI, and here's a 2023 Social Security cheat sheet

Why did I receive two SSI checks in March?

The Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of every month, unless the first day of the month falls on a holiday or a weekend. April 1 falls on a weekend, so the SSA sent the check out on the nearest business day, which was Friday, March 31. So beneficiaries received a check on March 1 and March 31. 

Will I receive an April SSI check?

No. Since the SSA disbursed two SSI checks in March, SSI beneficiaries won't receive an April SSI check. 

For more on Social Security, here's how to prevent Social Security scams