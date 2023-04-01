SSI Beneficiaries Aren't Getting an April Check. Here's Why

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries aren't getting a benefits check in their bank account in April, and no, this isn't a mistake. Because SSI recipients received two checks in March, there won't be a check arriving in April. If you receive SSI, you can expect a check to arrive for you in May, however. Confused? Below we explain why this is the case.

Why did I receive two SSI checks in March?



The Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of every month, unless the first day of the month falls on a holiday or a weekend. April 1 falls on a weekend, so the SSA sent the check out on the nearest business day, which was Friday, March 31. So beneficiaries received a check on March 1 and March 31.

Will I receive an April SSI check?



No. Since the SSA disbursed two SSI checks in March, SSI beneficiaries won't receive an April SSI check.

