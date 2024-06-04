SSDI June 2024 Payment: Is Your Check Coming This Week?

This week, June Social Security Disability Insurance payments will start going out. Also this month, if your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, you'll get your payment a day early -- we'll explain why. And if you never received your May SSDI check, here's what to do.

There are four scheduled Social Security payment dates throughout each month. The day your payment comes depends on when you started receiving SSDI, as well as your birth date. If you don't get a payment by the end of the month, you might need to contact the Social Security Administration.

Below, we've listed the dates for when your SSDI money could arrive. Note that SSDI is paid on the same day as Social Security payments.

Payment schedule if you've received SSDI since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since May 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, March 3 fell on a weekend, so some SSDI recipients received their payments two days early, on March 1.

The schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI payment in June

Here's when your payment should arrive this month:

June 3: Payment for those who have received SSDI since before May 1997.

June 12: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

June 18: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. This is a day earlier than the regular Wednesday payment day because June 19 is Juneteenth, a federal holiday.

June 26: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more, here's how to get in touch with the Social Security Administration to resolve any questions or issues with your Social Security payments.