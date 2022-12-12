Back in October, the Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for benefit checks in 2023. Due to soaring inflation this year, seniors will receive 8.7% more next year -- the largest increase since 1981, and the fourth-highest bump ever.

That increase will add up to about $146 more per check for the average retiree, according to the nonprofit AARP.



The annual COLA is determined by year-over-year inflation in the third quarter -- in this case, July to September 2021 versus July to September 2022.

"The guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security, including the annual COLA, are more crucial than ever as high inflation remains a problem for older Americans," AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement.

When will I see the COLA increase in my Social Security check?

The COLA goes into effect with December 2022 benefits, which appear in checks sent out in January 2023.

Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date. So if you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month, or Jan. 11, 2023.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which starts with Jan. 25 in 2023.

When will I know what my benefits are for 2023?

Beneficiaries should receive letters through the month of December detailing their specific benefit rate for the new year. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase online via the My Social Security website.

How does this year's COLA compare to previous increases?

Since 1975, Social Security benefits have been adjusted automatically every year based on increases in the cost of living. Previously, lawmakers would have to vote for increases, meaning years could go by before retirees saw a bump in their checks.



The 8.7% increase announced for 2023 is the largest since 1981, when it was 11.2%.

Read more: Everything You Need to Know About Social Security Benefits Increase



The biggest increase ever, 14.3%, was in 1980, when the US was in the middle of a deep recession. In fact, all the highest COLA were in the late 1970s and early 1980s.





Year COLA 1979 9.9 1980 14.3 1981 11.2



In 2009, 2010 and 2015, there was no COLA due to the lack of inflation during and after the Great Recession of 2008.

For more on Social Security, learn when checks go out, how to access your payments online and how benefits are calculated.