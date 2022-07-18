Social Security Payments for July: When You'll Receive Your Money

While the first and second rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out this month, they only cover half of all recipients. About 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, and to manage the massive mailing, the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches. The third and fourth rounds will be sent this week and next.

Due to the soaring inflation we've seen over the past year, Social Security benefits could soon see their largest increase in 40 years. You should receive a letter in December informing you of your benefit rate for the next year. You can also access your benefits online on the Social Security Administration's website.

How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month -- the second, third and fourth Wednesday. The Wednesday you'll get your money all depends on your birth date. We'll break it down.

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

See the July schedule below.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, the payment schedule is different. Instead, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the 1st or 3rd of the month falls on a weekend. For instance, April 3 fell on a Sunday this year so you would've received your Social Security payment two days early, on April 1.

When will I get my July Social Security check?

Here's the July schedule (PDF) for when you could get your Social Security check and/or SSI money.

July 1: SSI payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997.

SSI payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997. July 13: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.



Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. July 20: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. July 27: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Note that June 22 was the final payment date for June.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before calling. If you still haven't received it, you can then call 800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

The SSA notes that wait times to speak with a representative are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).

While you wait, you can also access your Social Security benefits online by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount.

We'll update this story each month as the payment dates change.