Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in May

If you're a new recipient of Social Security payments, you're likely wondering when you'll get your check. Not all Social Security beneficiaries get their checks on the same day -- there are actually multiple days each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.

You should also know that Social Security benefits could get the largest increase we've seen in 40 years, starting in January 2023. You should receive a letter in December that'll let you know your benefit rate for the next year.

We'll tell you when you'll get your next Social Security check and how your payment date is determined. For more, here's how to replace your Social Security card and how to know when it's safe to share your Social Security number.

How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month -- the second, third and fourth Wednesday. The Wednesday you'll get your money all depends on your birth date. We'll break it down.

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

See the May schedule below.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the payment schedule is different. Instead, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the 1st or 3rd of the month falls on a weekend. For instance, last month, April 3 fell on a Sunday so you'll receive your Social Security payment two days early, on April 1.

When will I get my May Social Security check?

Here's the May schedule (PDF) for when you could get your Social Security check and/or SSI money.

April 29: SSI payments sent out early for those who receive both SSI and Social Security. May 1 fell on a Sunday this year so recipients got their money sooner.

SSI payments sent out early for those who receive both SSI and Social Security. May 1 fell on a Sunday this year so recipients got their money sooner. May 3: Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997.

Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997. May 11: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between May 1 and May 10.

Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between May 1 and May 10. May 18: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between May 11 and May 20.

Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between May 11 and May 20. May 25: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between May 21 and May 31.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before calling. If you still haven't received it, you can then call 800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

The SSA notes that wait times to speak with a representative are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).

While you wait, you can also access your Social Security benefits online by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount.

We'll update this story each month as the payment dates will change.