Social Security Funds Will Run Out Earlier Than Predicted, Government Report Says

Social Security funding will dry up earlier than anticipated, according to new findings from the Congressional Budget Office.

Released this week, the agency's annual Budget and Economic Outlook found that, without government intervention, the Social Security Administration will be insolvent in 2032 -- one year sooner than predicted by the CBO in December 2022.

Its report looks ahead to government spending for the next 10 years. According to CBO Director Phillip Swagel, the Social Security trust fund's exhaustion date now falls within that window.



If and when it is depleted, the federal government will only be able to pay 75% to 80% of scheduled benefits, the CBO report said.



More than 66 million Americans rely on Social Security, either for retirement or disability benefits, including nearly nine out of 10 people age 65 and older.

In his Feb. 7 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden accused some in the GOP -- "not a majority" -- of wanting to cut Social Security. On Friday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida dropped Social Security and Medicare from his proposal to force all federal entitlements to be killed every five years and made to undergo congressional review.

According to the CBO report, Social Security outlays are expected to hit $1.3 trillion this year, an increase of $123 billion, or 10%, from 2022. That bump can be attributed to the 8.7% cost of living adjustment added to monthly checks, Swagel said.



It was the largest increase in more than 40 years.

"There was high inflation -- that resulted in a high COLA, and then those benefits affect the solvency of the trust fund," he said.

Not everyone agrees with the CBO's predictions: A June 2022 report by the Social Security and Medicare Board of Trustees set a "go broke" date of 2035, one year later than the 2034 exhaustion date it announced in 2021.

"Economic recovery from the 2020 recession has been stronger and faster than assumed in last year's reports," the committee said in its findings.

The Board of Trustees did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Congressional Budget Office findings.



