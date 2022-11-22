Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.

SSDI follows a similar schedule to Social Security payments unless you've been getting SSDI checks for several decades. We'll explain below. Also, be aware that the amount you receive will be more, starting January 2023, because of the cost of living adjustment.

Here's when you'll get your Social Security Disability Insurance payment in November. For more, here's why Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their COLA increase in December.

SSDI payment schedule if you've received them since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month. So you should have received your check on Nov. 3.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment the business day before. For example, Sept. 3 fell on a Saturday this year, so beneficiaries received their payments on Friday, Sept. 2.

December will work the same way since Dec. 3 is also on a Saturday.

James Martin/CNET

The SSDI payment schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI November payment

Here's when your payment will arrive, based on your date of birth:

Nov. 9: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

Nov. 16: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Nov. 23: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more details, here's how to see your Social Security COLA benefits increase online. Also, here are the prices for Medicare premiums and deductibles in 2023.