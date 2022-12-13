Social Security Disability Insurance December Payment: When to Expect Your Check

The Social Security Administration is disbursing the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments for December this week. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. If you're expecting a payment, it's helpful to know exactly when it should arrive.

SSDI follows a similar schedule to Social Security payments unless you've been getting SSDI checks for several decades. We'll explain below. Also, don't forget that the amount you receive will be more, starting January 2023, because of the cost of living adjustment.

Here's when you'll get your Social Security Disability Insurance payment in December. For more, here's why Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their COLA increase in December.

SSDI payment schedule if you've received them since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment the business day before. For example, Sept. 3 fell on a Saturday this year, so beneficiaries received their payments on Friday, Sept. 2.

December will work the same way since Dec. 3 is also on a Saturday. So you should receive your check on Dec. 2.

James Martin/CNET

The SSDI payment schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI December payment

Here's when your payment will arrive, based on your date of birth:

Dec. 14: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

Dec. 21: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Dec. 28: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more details, here's how to see your Social Security COLA benefits increase online. Also, here are the prices for Medicare premiums and deductibles in 2023.