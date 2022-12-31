Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: When to Expect Your January Check

Social Security Disability Insurance can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. January's SSDI payment includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.

SSDI follows a similar schedule to Social Security payments, unless you've been getting SSDI checks for several decades. We'll explain below. Also, don't forget that the amount you receive will increase in January, because of the cost-of-living adjustment.

Here's when you'll get your Social Security Disability Insurance payment in December.

SSDI payment schedule if you've received them since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, Sept. 3 falls on a Sunday in 2023, so beneficiaries receive their payments on Friday, Sept. 1.

There are no calendar exceptions for the January check, so recipients can expect their payment to come on Jan. 3.

The SSDI payment schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI January payment

The January SSDI payment includes the cost-of-living adjustment for 2023. Here's when your payment should arrive, based on your date of birth:

Jan. 11: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

Jan. 18: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Jan. 25: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more details, here's how to see your Social Security COLA benefits increase online. Also, here's how to get in touch with the SSA to resolve any questions or issues with your Social Security payments.