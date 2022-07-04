Social Security Payouts Could Increase More Than 10% in 2023. Here's How Much You Could Get

Thanks to soaring inflation, Americans who receive Social Security benefits saw the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, increase payments by 5.9% in January 2022, or about $93 a month for the average recipient.

That's the biggest boost in nearly four decades.

But analysts predict next year's increase could be even bigger for the nearly 70 million Americans who receive Social Security. The typical senior could see between $120 and $180 more a month in their Social Security check, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think thank.

This year's bump raised the average benefit for a retired worker to $1,657 per month, according to the Social Security Administration. But the consumer-price index was up 8.6% in May, way ahead of the 5.9% adjustment Social Security added.



Even if inflation remained stagnant, the COLA for 2023 would be 7.9%, or about $121.

No one thinks it'll remain flat, though: The CRFB estimates that if inflation keeps rising, the next COLA will be 10.8%. For the average Social Security beneficiary, that translates to an extra $178 a month and a check for $1,838.

When will I know if my Social Security benefits are increasing?

The Social Security Administration will disclose next year's Cost of Living Adjustment in October 2022.



Beneficiaries should receive letters in December detailing their specific benefit rate for 2023. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase online via the My Social Security website.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

When would the extra money appear in my Social Security check?

The COLA goes into effect with December benefits, which appear in January 2023.

Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date: If you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month and any increase will appear in your Jan. 11 check.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which, in 2023, is Jan. 25.

How does the increase in Social Security benefits compare to current inflation?

Though this year's 5.9% benefits increase is the highest in 40 years, it didn't keep pace with inflation, which rose 6.8% between November 2020 and November 2021.

A May report from The Senior Citizens League predicts benefits could go up by as much as 8.6% in 2023, their biggest increase since 1981.



That would be fairly on par with the current 8.3% inflationary rate announced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 11.



But if inflation continues to trend upward as the year progresses, it could fall short again. The CRFB is predicting a cost-of-living increase closer to 10.8%.