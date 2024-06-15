Social Security Checks Are Coming a Day Early This Week. Here's Why

Two rounds of Social Security checks have gone out so far in June, and there's two to go. If you began to receive Social Security benefits before May 1997, you should have already received your check. But heads up: If you're expecting a check this week, you'll be getting it a day early. We'll explain why. Additionally, if you're still waiting on your May check, this could be why it hasn't arrived.

The day you get your money depends on your birthday and when you started receiving Social Security benefits. If you're unsure, we'll tell you the exact date.

Keep reading to find out if you should expect a check this week, as well as how your payment date is determined. For more, here's the maximum amount of Social Security money you can receive each month and how to apply for benefits.

When will I get my June Social Security check?

Below, you'll see the June schedule for when you should receive your Social Security check or SSDI money.

June 3: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.



Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. June 12: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. June 18: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. This is a day early, as June 19 is Juneteenth, a federal holiday.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. This is a day early, as June 19 is Juneteenth, a federal holiday. June 26: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.



How does the agency determine my Social Security payment date?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month, with a few exceptions that we'll explain below.

Will I receive both Social Security and SSI payments on the same day?



If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

Those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. For instance, March 3 fell on a weekend, so Social Security recipients received their March payments two days early, on March 1.

What if I don't receive my Social Security check?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above -- or doesn't arrive at all -- the Social Security Administration advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. After that, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.