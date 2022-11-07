Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Monthly Benefits

Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment, it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.

To help guide you through some of the ins and outs of Social Security -- from when you should sign up to when you should look for your checks -- CNET has created a cheat sheet that's regularly updated so you can stay on top of the latest details.

When will I get my Social Security check?

Whether you're a new Social Security beneficiary or you've been receiving it for decades, knowing when your check will arrive each month is a must. Your payment date depends on your birthday and when you started receiving benefits. Each month, these stories are updated to reflect the exact dates for when the Social Security Administration will disburse your payment.

How much is my Social Security COLA increase?

In October, a cost of living adjustment was announced for Social Security beneficiaries, which will increase their monthly payments by 8.7% -- the highest in over 40 years. Here's everything you need to know about how it affects you.

James Martin/CNET

I won't collect Social Security benefits for years. What should I know now?

Preparing for Social Security is important, regardless of how close you are to retiring. Fortunately, it's never too late to learn about how your benefits will work once you're ready to begin collecting them.

Additional Social Security information that's important to know

Aside from Social Security benefits, knowing important information about your Social Security number and card can help prevent future mishaps. For instance, if you need a replacement Social Security card or need to know who it's OK to share your SSN with, we can help.

How is Medicare related to Social Security?

Medicare insurance in the US is for those age 65 or older, or certain people with disabilities. The program is designed to help with the cost of health care and prescription drugs. Whether you receive it now or plan to in the future, it's good to brush up on how it works.

For additional health insurance information, here's what to know about Affordable Care Act health plans and how to save on health care if you don't have insurance.